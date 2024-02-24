Weekend Business News Roundup February 24, 2024

When it comes to generative AI, the companies that come to mind are Google, Meta, and OpenAI. But don’t count Amazon out of the AI race.

Advertisement

One of Amazon’s biggest focuses is in cloud computing, where the company’s Amazon Web Services is a market leader. The online tech and retail giant has also built in-house chips to power the cloud and has partnered with OpenAI rival Anthropic on infrastructure that enables large-scale AI modeling. - Michelle Cheng Read More