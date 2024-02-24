Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Weekend Business News Roundup February 24, 2024

Business News

Image for article titled Weekend Business News Roundup February 24, 2024
Image: Andrew Kelly (Reuters), Siddharth Cavale (Reuters), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu (Getty Images), Brendan McDermid (Reuters), Asanka Ratnayake (Getty Images), Marco Bertorello / AFP (Getty Images), David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto (Getty Images)
Capital One is buying Discover for $35 billion. Here's what to know and what comes next

If the deal closes, Capital One shareholders would own 60% of the merged company.
Image: Andrew Kelly (Reuters)

Capital One announced Monday that it is acquiring the credit card company Discover in an all-stock deal valued at $35.3 billion. Combined, the two companies would form the largest credit card company in the U.S. by loan volume, according to Bloomberg. - Bruce Gil

Google's AI was making really historically inaccurate pictures and now it's on ice

Photo: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

Google said Thursday that it was pausing its AI model's ability to generate images of people after users pointed out that its Gemini AI was making historically inaccurate images of people, such as racially diverse Nazi-era German soldiers. - Britney Nguyen

Discover stock is surging because Capital One wants to buy it

Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

The stock price for Discover Financial Services was up almost 14% Tuesday afternoon after news that the credit card company would be acquired by Capital One. - Britney Nguyen

Walmart stock just hit an all-time high and the retail giant is buying its own TV company

Walmart's fourth quarter net sales rose 5.7% year-over-year to $173 billion.
Image: Siddharth Cavale (Reuters)

Walmart stock reached a record high during premarket trading on Tuesday. That came as the company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and announced an agreement to buy the TV maker Vizio. - Bruce Gil

American Airlines is raising fees for checking bags

An American Airlines plane lands at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California on February 8, 2024.
Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu (Getty Images)

Luggage tags are about to come with a higher price tag at one airline. American Airlines is changing its checked bag fees for domestic and international flights for the first time since 2018, the company announced Tuesday (Feb. 20). - Britney Nguyen

An Amazon executive on the company's place in the AI race

Amazon, the everything store plus some AI.
Photo: Brendan McDermid (Reuters)

When it comes to generative AI, the companies that come to mind are Google, Meta, and OpenAI. But don't count Amazon out of the AI race.

One of Amazon's biggest focuses is in cloud computing, where the company's Amazon Web Services is a market leader. The online tech and retail giant has also built in-house chips to power the cloud and has partnered with OpenAI rival Anthropic on infrastructure that enables large-scale AI modeling. - Michelle Cheng

Holiday Inn parent IHG is giving $1 billion back to investors because hotels are popular again

Photo: Asanka Ratnayake (Getty Images)

Holiday Inn's parent company InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) did very well last year — so well that its revenue per room (a measure of success in the hotel world) was up 11% from 2019. - Laura Bratton

OpenAI can't trademark GPT, feds say

"The trademark examining attorney is not convinced," the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said in response to OpenAI's arguments.
Photo: Marco Bertorello / AFP (Getty Images)

Ever since OpenAI debuted its ChatGPT chatbot in November 2022, effectively piquing the world's interest in the technology and setting off an AI arms race, the company has been trying to prevent other businesses from using the acronym "GPT." This month, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said the answer was "no" (again). - Jody Serrano / Gizmodo

Who is Sam Altman? The evolution of OpenAI's CEO

Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Before leading OpenAI, Sam Altman was the president of Y Combinator, a startup accelerator that has launched companies including Airbnb, Instacart, and Dropbox. - Michelle Cheng

A Virgin Atlantic flight hit supersonic speed because of super strong winds

Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

In a magical time called the 20th century, there were supersonic passenger jets that could fly rich people from New York to London in less than three hours. These days, numerous startups are promising to replicate that feat, but it turns out that if you want to fly faster than the speed of sound you just need to book your flight on a particularly windy day. - Owen Bellwood / Jalopnik

