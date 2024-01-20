Weekend Business News Roundup January 20, 2024

More than 250 billionaires and millionaires have signed on to an open letter calling for wealth taxes to pay for public services around the world.

“If elected representatives of the world’s leading economies do not take steps to address the dramatic rise of economic inequality, the consequences will continue to be catastrophic,” the letter writes. “Our request is simple: we ask you to tax us, the very richest in society. This will not fundamentally alter our standard of living, nor deprive our children, nor harm our nations’ economic growth. But it will turn extreme and unproductive private wealth into an investment for our common democratic future.” - Gabriela Riccardi Read More