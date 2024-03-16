Weekend Leadership Roundup March 16, 2024

Who created Bitcoin? That we don’t know, but now we certainly know who didn’t create Bitcoin. Australian scientist Craig Wright who claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto (the pseudonymous person or persons who developed Bitcoin) is not the creator of Bitcoin or the author of its founding whitepaper, according to a U.K. court. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More
Donald Trump called into CNBC's Squawk Box on Monday where he talked about crypto, tried to defend his complete 180 on a TikTok ban, and promoted his new sneakers. The former president also railed against Facebook, calling it the "enemy of the people." But there's one thing Trump didn't mention about Facebook: He's still buying ads on the social media platform. - Matt Novak / Gizmodo
Elon Musk canceled Don Lemon's new exclusive TV show on X before it even started, according to a statement from Lemon on Wednesday. The former CNN host says Elon Musk didn't like his interview with Lemon, so Musk canceled their partnership just hours after the conversation concluded. - Maxwell Zeff / Gizmodo
Earlier this week our partners at Jalopnik asked about the most expensive stuff they've ever bought for their cars. Most responses were surprisingly tame. However, the vehicles the parts were bought for were anything but typical. Labor of love would be one phrase that could describe the amount of time and money being poured into these cars, but one commenter mentioned how his Audi could likely lead to his divorce. Without further ado, check out the slideshow above for the most expensive stuff Jalopnik readers ever bought for ther cars. - Ryan Erik King / Jalopnik
C-suite executives are being flooded with cash. Meanwhile, the companies they work for are playing hooky with their tax duties — well, at least paying far below what most do. - Francisco Velasquez