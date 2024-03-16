Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Weekend Leadership Roundup March 16, 2024

Leadership

A collection of our best posts of the week in leadership

Image for article titled Weekend Leadership Roundup March 16, 2024
Illustration: Benoit Tessier (Reuters), Photo: Facebook / White House, Krisztian Bocsi (Getty Images), Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images), Michael Price / Wikimedia Commons, Image: Reuters (Reuters)
Who really created Bitcoin? What to know about the new Craig Wright intrigue

Who really created Bitcoin? What to know about the new Craig Wright intrigue

Image for article titled Weekend Leadership Roundup March 16, 2024
Illustration: Benoit Tessier (Reuters)

Who created Bitcoin? That we don’t know, but now we certainly know who didn’t create Bitcoin. Australian scientist Craig Wright who claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto (the pseudonymous person or persons who developed Bitcoin) is not the creator of Bitcoin or the author of its founding whitepaper, according to a U.K. court. - Vinamrata Chaturvedi Read More

Trump calls Facebook an 'enemy of the people.' He also buys ads on it

Trump calls Facebook an 'enemy of the people.' He also buys ads on it

Donald Trump meets with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (right) in the Oval Office of the White House on September 19, 2019.
Donald Trump meets with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (right) in the Oval Office of the White House on September 19, 2019.
Photo: Facebook / White House

Donald Trump called into CNBC’s Squawk Box on Monday where he talked about crypto, tried to defend his complete 180 on a TikTok ban, and promoted his new sneakers. The former president also railed against Facebook, calling it the “enemy of the people.” But there’s one thing Trump didn’t mention about Facebook: He’s still buying ads on the social media platform. - Matt Novak / Gizmodo Read More

Elon Musk canceled Don Lemon’s new show on X before it even started

Elon Musk canceled Don Lemon’s new show on X before it even started

Image for article titled Weekend Leadership Roundup March 16, 2024
Photo: Krisztian Bocsi (Getty Images), Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

Elon Musk canceled Don Lemon’s new exclusive TV show on X before it even started, according to a statement from Lemon on Wednesday. The former CNN host says Elon Musk didn’t like his interview with Lemon, so Musk canceled their partnership just hours after the conversation concluded. - Maxwell Zeff / Gizmodo Read More

13 expensive things people buy for their cars

13 expensive things people buy for their cars

Image for article titled Weekend Leadership Roundup March 16, 2024
Photo: Michael Price / Wikimedia Commons

Earlier this week our partners at Jalopnik asked about the most expensive stuff they’ve ever bought for their cars. Most responses were surprisingly tame. However, the vehicles the parts were bought for were anything but typical. Labor of love would be one phrase that could describe the amount of time and money being poured into these cars, but one commenter mentioned how his Audi could likely lead to his divorce. Without further ado, check out the slideshow above for the most expensive stuff Jalopnik readers ever bought for ther cars. - Ryan Erik King / Jalopnik Read More

Tesla, Netflix, T-Mobile, and other companies spent more paying top executives than on taxes

Tesla, Netflix, T-Mobile, and other companies spent more paying top executives than on taxes

The salary for the top five executives at Netflix was a cumulative $652 million over a five year period.
The salary for the top five executives at Netflix was a cumulative $652 million over a five year period.
Image: Reuters (Reuters)

C-suite executives are being flooded with cash. Meanwhile, the companies they work for are playing hooky with their tax duties — well, at least paying far below what most do. - Francisco Velasquez Read More

