Weekend Lifestyle Roundup February 24, 2024

As with most things that go viral, the high can’t last forever. And now the maker of the internet’s favorite water bottle is facing backlash from customers for not disclosing that its products contain lead. - Britney Nguyen Read More
A D.C. resident is suing the Powerball lottery system and the D.C. Office of Lottery and Gaming after a technical error left him without a prize of $340 million, accusing the lottery operators of conspiracy, negligence, and fraud. - Jody Serrano / Gizmodo Read More
Apple debuted a new sports app Wednesday (Feb. 21) — firming its foothold in the lucrative live sports streaming market.
Named Apple Sports, the app allows users to quickly compare teams’ stats and live betting odds. And while it’s the company’s first dedicated sports app, Apple has been signaling it would get into the game. - Laura Bratton Read More
A new class of weight loss drugs known as GLP-1's, which includes Ozempic and Wegovy, could boost the sales of health-focused restaurants such as Sweetgreen and CAVA, according to a new industry report by the investment bank William Blair. - Bruce Gil Read More
We’re only a couple of months away from the 2024 total solar eclipse crossing the U.S., and Delta Airlines is offering a special flight so you can see it from the air when the big day comes on Monday, April 8. Delta’s eclipse flight will take off from Austin, Texas and land in Detroit, Michigan, and it will allow passengers to see the eclipse in its totality, according to a news release put out by the airline. - Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik Read More
Turns out it’s not always better in the Outback. Texas Roadhouse is handily beating Outback Steakhouse in the barrel race to win American hearts and dollars. - Laura Bratton Read More