DeepSeek is a wakeup call for AI companies like Nvidia, strategist says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Weekend Lifestyle Roundup July 27, 2024

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Lifestyle

Weekend Lifestyle Roundup July 27, 2024

A collection of our best posts of the week in lifestyle

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Weekend Lifestyle Roundup July 27, 2024
Image: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images (Getty Images), Tara Moore (iStock by Getty Images), Sienna Charles, Images By Tang Ming Tung (iStock by Getty Images), Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images (Getty Images), Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images (Getty Images), Jeff Schear/Getty Images for James Beard Foundation (Getty Images), EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images), Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 11

Disney World wants you back. The theme park is slashing prices to increase attendance

Disney World wants you back. The theme park is slashing prices to increase attendance

Image for article titled Weekend Lifestyle Roundup July 27, 2024
Image: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images (Getty Images)

In the face of mounting customer dissatisfaction and declining park attendance, Walt Disney World has quietly been discounting the cost of admission and hotel stays over the past several months. - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 11

The 5 worst tech companies for work-life balance — and the 5 best

The 5 worst tech companies for work-life balance — and the 5 best

Image for article titled Weekend Lifestyle Roundup July 27, 2024
Image: Tara Moore (iStock by Getty Images)

The tech industry has long been held up as a field where ambitious employees can earn high salaries and make an impact on their workplace – but in recent years, some of the shine has come off these careers. - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 11

Meet the travel agent who only works with clients earning $100 million a year

Meet the travel agent who only works with clients earning $100 million a year

Image for article titled Weekend Lifestyle Roundup July 27, 2024
Image: Sienna Charles

When Jaclyn Sienna India founded Sienna Charles, her boutique travel concierge, in 2008, she was determined to fake it until she made it.

Advertisement

“My husband thought I was the dumbest person in the world because we would get calls from people saying, ‘Oh, I saw your article. I’d love to go to Disney,’ or, ‘We’re going to New Jersey for the weekend,’” she told Business Insider. “And I was like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, we’re so busy, we’re really sold out this season with high-net-worth people.’ But I had no clients.” - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 11

The most powerful passports in the world — and weakest

The most powerful passports in the world — and weakest

Image for article titled Weekend Lifestyle Roundup July 27, 2024
Image: Images By Tang Ming Tung (iStock by Getty Images)

Singaporean travelers once again have access to more visa-free travel than anyone else, after their country briefly dropped into second place last year in the annual Henley & Partners rankings of the world’s most powerful passports. - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 11

The 5 most exclusive New York restaurant reservations, according to hospitality experts

The 5 most exclusive New York restaurant reservations, according to hospitality experts

Image for article titled Weekend Lifestyle Roundup July 27, 2024
Image: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images (Getty Images)

For those looking to dine out in New York, it seems like the difficulty of obtaining a reservation has reached unprecedented heights. In the last three years, the process of getting a seat at the city’s trendiest tables has gone from challenging to out-of-reach for many would-be foodies. - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 11

E-scooter and e-bike injuries are soaring

E-scooter and e-bike injuries are soaring

An e-bike rider
An e-bike rider
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Though so-called “micromobility” transportation like electric bikes and scooters have become more popular than ever, their ascendance has not come without a cost. The scientific journal JAMA Network Open, published by the American Medical Association, released a paper this week that says e-bike injuries doubled every year between 2017 and 2022. Electric scooter injuries were up 45% in the same span. - Melvin Backman Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 11

King Charles just got a $58 million raise

King Charles just got a $58 million raise

Image for article titled Weekend Lifestyle Roundup July 27, 2024
Image: Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Despite the public scrutiny and personal struggles that marked the first full year of King Charles III’s reign, the British royal family had a hugely profitable year – which will translate into a 50% pay raise for the monarch. - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 11

Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson on New York dining and his new West Elm collection

Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson on New York dining and his new West Elm collection

Image for article titled Weekend Lifestyle Roundup July 27, 2024
Image: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for James Beard Foundation (Getty Images)

Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson is no stranger to leading a high-pressure lifestyle. By the time he was 24 years old, the Ethiopian-born and Swedish-raised multi-hyphenate had risen to the role of executive chef of New York City’s Aquavit – and shortly afterward he became the youngest person ever to receive a three-star review from the New York Times. - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 11

5 luxury hotels in Paris for the Olympics — and beyond

5 luxury hotels in Paris for the Olympics — and beyond

Image for article titled Weekend Lifestyle Roundup July 27, 2024
Image: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Athletes are already settling into their accommodations as the Olympic flame rapidly approaching its final destination on the Seine — but there’s still time to book a last-minute flight to Paris, if you’re suddenly seized with the desire to watch the 33rd Olympiad in person. - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More

Advertisement

11 / 11