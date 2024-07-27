Weekend Lifestyle Roundup July 27, 2024

When Jaclyn Sienna India founded Sienna Charles, her boutique travel concierge, in 2008, she was determined to fake it until she made it.

"My husband thought I was the dumbest person in the world because we would get calls from people saying, 'Oh, I saw your article. I'd love to go to Disney,' or, 'We're going to New Jersey for the weekend,'" she told Business Insider. "And I was like, 'Oh, I'm sorry, we're so busy, we're really sold out this season with high-net-worth people.' But I had no clients." - Madeline Fitzgerald