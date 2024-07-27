Weekend Lifestyle Roundup July 27, 2024

In the face of mounting customer dissatisfaction and declining park attendance, Walt Disney World has quietly been discounting the cost of admission and hotel stays over the past several months. - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More
The tech industry has long been held up as a field where ambitious employees can earn high salaries and make an impact on their workplace – but in recent years, some of the shine has come off these careers. - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More
When Jaclyn Sienna India founded Sienna Charles, her boutique travel concierge, in 2008, she was determined to fake it until she made it.
“My husband thought I was the dumbest person in the world because we would get calls from people saying, ‘Oh, I saw your article. I’d love to go to Disney,’ or, ‘We’re going to New Jersey for the weekend,’” she told Business Insider. “And I was like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, we’re so busy, we’re really sold out this season with high-net-worth people.’ But I had no clients.” - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More
Singaporean travelers once again have access to more visa-free travel than anyone else, after their country briefly dropped into second place last year in the annual Henley & Partners rankings of the world’s most powerful passports. - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More
For those looking to dine out in New York, it seems like the difficulty of obtaining a reservation has reached unprecedented heights. In the last three years, the process of getting a seat at the city’s trendiest tables has gone from challenging to out-of-reach for many would-be foodies. - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More
Though so-called “micromobility” transportation like electric bikes and scooters have become more popular than ever, their ascendance has not come without a cost. The scientific journal JAMA Network Open, published by the American Medical Association, released a paper this week that says e-bike injuries doubled every year between 2017 and 2022. Electric scooter injuries were up 45% in the same span. - Melvin Backman Read More
Despite the public scrutiny and personal struggles that marked the first full year of King Charles III’s reign, the British royal family had a hugely profitable year – which will translate into a 50% pay raise for the monarch. - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More
Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson is no stranger to leading a high-pressure lifestyle. By the time he was 24 years old, the Ethiopian-born and Swedish-raised multi-hyphenate had risen to the role of executive chef of New York City’s Aquavit – and shortly afterward he became the youngest person ever to receive a three-star review from the New York Times. - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More
Athletes are already settling into their accommodations as the Olympic flame rapidly approaching its final destination on the Seine — but there’s still time to book a last-minute flight to Paris, if you’re suddenly seized with the desire to watch the 33rd Olympiad in person. - Madeline Fitzgerald Read More