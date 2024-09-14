Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
Apple’s iPhone 16 event, Robots may take over Tesla factories, and the hybrid car boom: Weekend tech innovation roundup

Tech & Innovation

Apple’s iPhone 16 event, Robots may take over Tesla factories, and the hybrid car boom: Weekend tech innovation roundup

A collection of our best posts of the week in tech innovation

Image for article titled Apple’s iPhone 16 event, Robots may take over Tesla factories, and the hybrid car boom: Weekend tech innovation roundup
Photo: Smith Collection/Gado (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), John Ricky/Anadolu (Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Apple, Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto (Getty Images), Screenshot: Apple Inc., Image: Ford
Tesla workers trained Autopilot to ignore road signs

A photo of a Tesla logo on the side of a building.
Photo: Smith Collection/Gado (Getty Images)

In order for its Autopilot driver assistance system to work, Tesla fits cameras to every corner of its electric vehicles to monitor surroundings and assess the road ahead. While the car’s internal computers make on the fly decisions about how to respond to things like road signs and parked cars, Tesla (TSLA) has a whole team of researchers programming Autopilot to respond to different situations that may arise on the road.

Apple’s iPhone 16 will be the most successful iPhone launch ever, analysts say

iPhone 16
The iPhone 16 on display during an Apple special event at Apple headquarters.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Apple’s (AAPL) latest lineup of iPhones could be its most successful smartphone launch to date, driving an upgrade “super cycle” that could see Apple selling upwards of 240 million iPhones next year.

Will robots take over Tesla factories? They could save Elon Musk’s company $500 million a year, analysts say

Tesla’s Optimus robot on display during the 2024 World AI Conference &amp; High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center on July 7, 2024
Tesla’s Optimus robot on display during the 2024 World AI Conference & High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center on July 7, 2024
Photo: John Ricky/Anadolu (Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s Tesla (TSLA) may have an easy way to save a lot of cash, according to analysts — just replace a bunch of workers with robots.

Tesla has been working on its Optimus robots for years, infamously, debuting its project in 2021 with a person dancing in a costume. Musk has said the humanoid robots will enter limited production for internal usage next year.

Apple introduced its iPhone 16, new tech, and its AI. Here are the highlights

Tim Cook
Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Screenshot: Apple Inc.

Apple held its biggest event of the year Monday: its annual iPhone event at the Steve Jobs Theater in the company’s California headquarters.

This year, the tech giant unveiled its iPhone 16 lineup, upgrades to Apple Watches and AirPods, and gave a first look at what its new artificial intelligence features will actually look like on its upcoming devices — and when they can be expected.

Hybrid cars are having a moment as Americans fear EVs just aren’t reliable

Toyota Motor Co. and other automakers have looked to hybrid vehicles as electric car sales growth slows.
Toyota Motor Co. and other automakers have looked to hybrid vehicles as electric car sales growth slows.
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Hybrid vehicles are all the rage right now, as American consumers look for cars that offer some of the environmental benefits of going electric, without relying entirely on battery power.

Apple’s iPhone 16 event kicks off ‘a historic week’ for the tech giant

iPhone 15
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Apple’s (AAPL) artificial intelligence-capable iPhone 16 lineup will set off a new rush for consumer AI, and spark a new era of growth for the tech giant, according to analysts at Wedbush.

Oracle wants to power a data center with nuclear reactors

Oracle headquarters
Oracle headquarters
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Computing giant Oracle (ORCL) unveiled quarterly earnings on Monday. Revenue was $13 billion, up 8% from a year ago; net income was $2.9 billion, up 23%. Though shares rose more than 11% after the report during Tuesday trading, the occasion revealed another eye-catching development from its founder Larry Ellison.  

Watch live: Apple’s iPhone 16 event

Image for article titled Apple’s iPhone 16 event, Robots may take over Tesla factories, and the hybrid car boom: Weekend tech innovation roundup
Photo: Apple

Apple (AAPL) is set to unveil its iPhone 16 lineup, smartwatches, and (potentially) new AirPods at its biggest event of the year on Monday.

This year’s annual September event held at the Steve Jobs Theater in the company’s California headquarters is dubbed “It’s Glowtime” — a nod to the company’s foray into artificial intelligence.

Google should get split up to make the ad market ‘fairer,’ adtech CEO says

Google
Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

The CEO of The Trade Desk (TTD), a major advertising tech platform, thinks Google (GOOGL) should get broken up as part of its second major antitrust trial of the year.

Ford is paying EV owners to send power back to the grid

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning
Image: Ford

Ford is continuing its push into making vehicle-to-grid technology more mainstream. The automaker’s latest partnership is teaming up with a Southern California utility provider to pay EV owners a pretty nice amount for helping to bolster the grid.

