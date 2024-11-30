Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Elon Musk's 'animal spirits,' Apple misses out, and SpaceX to the moon: Tech news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Tech & Innovation

Elon Musk's 'animal spirits,' Apple misses out, and SpaceX to the moon: Tech news roundup

Plus, Trump is set to end the EV tax credit. Here are 7 electric cars to buy before it goes away

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Elon Musk&#39;s &#39;animal spirits,&#39; Apple misses out, and SpaceX to the moon: Tech news roundup
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images), Buena Vista Images (Getty Images), Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Image: Toyota
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 9

Tesla’s exclusion from a new EV proposal could ignite a ‘Game of Thrones’ style feud

Tesla’s exclusion from a new EV proposal could ignite a ‘Game of Thrones’ style feud

California Governor Gavin Newsom
California Governor Gavin Newsom
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is ruffling a lot of feathers — including Elon Musk’s — with his new proposal for electric vehicle incentives that would exclude Tesla’s (TSLA) popular models.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 9

NASA is making SpaceX fly a Toyota to the moon

NASA is making SpaceX fly a Toyota to the moon

Image for article titled Elon Musk&#39;s &#39;animal spirits,&#39; Apple misses out, and SpaceX to the moon: Tech news roundup
Image: Toyota

When Elon Musk’s SpaceX helps NASA bring a vehicle to the Moon, it most likely won’t be a Tesla (TSLA).

Advertisement

NASA recently awarded Space X and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Original contracts for its Human Landing Systems, tasking them with figuring out how to transport roving vehicles to the moon by 2032 as part of its Artemis program.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 9

Earth’s rotation is tilting and it’s all humans’ fault

Earth’s rotation is tilting and it’s all humans’ fault

Image for article titled Elon Musk&#39;s &#39;animal spirits,&#39; Apple misses out, and SpaceX to the moon: Tech news roundup
Photo: Buena Vista Images (Getty Images)

You are most likely contributing to the earth’s shifting rotation tilting, just because you use your sink.

Advertisement

A study by researchers in South Korea found that the earth has rotated 31.5 inches in the past two decades thanks to groundwater pumping, Earth.com reported. “Our study shows that among climate-related causes, the redistribution of groundwater actually has the largest impact on the drift of the rotational pole,” Ki-Weon Seo, a geophysicist at Seoul National University, said.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 9

Trump is set to end the EV tax credit. Here are 7 electric cars to buy before it goes away

Trump is set to end the EV tax credit. Here are 7 electric cars to buy before it goes away

President-elect Donald Trump
President-elect Donald Trump
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House is expected to be largely negative for the electric vehicle industry, given his years of past opposition and personal distaste for the technology. His team has already started plotting out his anti-EV moves.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 9

Elon Musk says he’s a friend of the environment. But Tesla’s factories are racking up pollution violations

Elon Musk says he’s a friend of the environment. But Tesla’s factories are racking up pollution violations

Tesla
Tesla
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Tesla’s (TSLA) pollution issues have reportedly gone unaddressed at its Texas headquarters, adding another link in Elon Musk’s lengthy chain of environmental problems caused by his companies’ factories.  

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 9

Tesla’s stock surge is being driven by ‘animal spirits,’ UBS says

Tesla’s stock surge is being driven by ‘animal spirits,’ UBS says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at a rally for President-elect Donald Trump last month.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk at a rally for President-elect Donald Trump last month.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) shares have surged on investor optimism that President-elect Donald Trump will bring forward policies that benefit his ally, CEO Elon Musk. But those gains are entirely based on momentum, not any changes to the company’s fundamentals, UBS (UBS) analysts warned on Monday.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 9

Apple is nowhere to be found in this year’s smartphone sales rebound, researchers say

Apple is nowhere to be found in this year’s smartphone sales rebound, researchers say

Apple
Apple
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Although global smartphone sales are set to grow to 1.24 billion units this year, Apple’s (AAPL) performance has barely improved, according to a new study.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

9 / 9