Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Doc visits for weight loss drugs, Walmart body cams, and 2025 predictions: Business news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

Doc visits for weight loss drugs, Walmart body cams, and 2025 predictions: Business news roundup

Plus, Boeing is finally starting to hire workers again

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Doc visits for weight loss drugs, Walmart body cams, and 2025 predictions: Business news roundup
Image: UCG / Contributor (Getty Images), Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images), J Studios (Getty Images), Oleg Nikishin (Getty Images), Photo: Sam Wolfe/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times (Getty Images), Genesis Trading
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Weight loss drugs are getting people to the doctor. Now comes the wave of long-ignored diagnoses

Weight loss drugs are getting people to the doctor. Now comes the wave of long-ignored diagnoses

Still life of Wegovy an injectable prescription weight loss medicine that has helped people with obesity. It should be used with a weight loss plan and physical activity.
Still life of Wegovy an injectable prescription weight loss medicine that has helped people with obesity. It should be used with a weight loss plan and physical activity.
Image: UCG / Contributor (Getty Images)

Popular weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound are boosting the use of healthcare in the U.S., leading to an uptick in patients getting diagnosed and starting prescriptions for other conditions, according to a new analysis by health data firm Truveta.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Nestle just launched a protein shot for weight loss that helps promote GLP-1 production

Nestle just launched a protein shot for weight loss that helps promote GLP-1 production

A bird’s nest logo sits on display at the Nestle SA headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland.
A bird’s nest logo sits on display at the Nestle SA headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland.
Image: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

Nestle, the world’s largest producer of packaged food, just rolled out a new protein shot drink that it says will help people looking to lose weight manage their hunger.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

One Boeing factory has been safe from layoffs and is about to start hiring

One Boeing factory has been safe from layoffs and is about to start hiring

Boeing's South Carolina facility
Boeing’s South Carolina facility
Photo: Sam Wolfe/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Although Boeing (BA) has been slow to restart production of the planes built by its unionized workforce and has been laying many of them off amid a year of struggles, the company announced it would be making a big investment in a non-unionized plant.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Walmart is putting body cameras on employees

Walmart is putting body cameras on employees

A Walmart store
A Walmart store
Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times (Getty Images)

As the holiday shopping season comes to a frenzied peak, Walmart is introducing a new tool that it hopes will help reduce tensions for frenzied staffers. CNBC (CMCSA) reports that the retail giant is going to start affixing body cameras to workers in its stores.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

We asked 5 AI chatbots for their 2025 AI predictions. Here’s what they said

We asked 5 AI chatbots for their 2025 AI predictions. Here’s what they said

Conceptual image of an AI symbol floating with a speech bubble above it
Image: J Studios (Getty Images)

Since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT two years ago, the artificial intelligence industry has been in a race to develop chatbots that have prompted both excitement for human-level intelligence and fears of stolen jobs.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

The Trump administration’s billionaires are worth more than $450 billion. Here’s who they are

The Trump administration’s billionaires are worth more than $450 billion. Here’s who they are

President-elect Donald Trump
President-elect Donald Trump
Image: Oleg Nikishin (Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump likes to surround himself with people he trusts — friends and allies — and people who win.

Advertisement

During his first term in office, that meant establishing the richest cabinet in U.S. history, with a collective net worth of $11 billion, CBS News reported in 2016. Now, his group of appointees and nominations, both inside and outside cabinet positions, are worth many times that. Just one of his chosen confidants is worth about 40 times that net worth alone.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

What’s ahead for Bitcoin in 2025, according to experts

What’s ahead for Bitcoin in 2025, according to experts

Noelle Acheson
Noelle Acheson
Photo: Genesis Trading

This year has been nothing short of monumental for the cryptocurrency industry. Bitcoin began the year hovering around $40,000, only to surge past $100,000 in December. The industry shook off the lingering shadows of a prolonged crypto winter, celebrated the landmark approval of a Bitcoin ETF, and found itself increasingly entrenched in the political conversation. In many ways, 2024 marked a turning point, solidifying crypto’s role as a key player in both financial markets and public discourse.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Quartz What’s Ahead 2025

Quartz What’s Ahead 2025

Image for article titled Doc visits for weight loss drugs, Walmart body cams, and 2025 predictions: Business news roundup

2024 was a transformative year — and 2025 promises to reorder the global business landscape at an even more dizzying, breakneck pace.

Advertisement

The AI arms race is upending companies, industries, and the way people live and work. That has made the formerly little-known chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) a $3 trillion household name on par with Apple (AAPL), as ChatGPT and other generative AI tools transform customer service, content, and more.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Microsoft and Gretel team up to drive AI innovation

Microsoft and Gretel team up to drive AI innovation

Microsoft and Gretel team up to drive AI innovation
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Discover how synthetic data simplifies AI model development for enterprises using Microsoft’s OpenAI tools

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

The key role of synthetic data in AI innovation

The key role of synthetic data in AI innovation

The key role of synthetic data in AI innovation
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

From privacy safeguards to high-quality datasets, synthetic data is revolutionizing how businesses leverage AI

Advertisement

12 / 12