Doc visits for weight loss drugs, Walmart body cams, and 2025 predictions: Business news roundup

President-elect Donald Trump likes to surround himself with people he trusts — friends and allies — and people who win.

During his first term in office, that meant establishing the richest cabinet in U.S. history, with a collective net worth of $11 billion, CBS News reported in 2016. Now, his group of appointees and nominations, both inside and outside cabinet positions, are worth many times that. Just one of his chosen confidants is worth about 40 times that net worth alone.

