Doc visits for weight loss drugs, Walmart body cams, and 2025 predictions: Business news roundup

Nestle, the world’s largest producer of packaged food, just rolled out a new protein shot drink that it says will help people looking to lose weight manage their hunger.
Although Boeing (BA) has been slow to restart production of the planes built by its unionized workforce and has been laying many of them off amid a year of struggles, the company announced it would be making a big investment in a non-unionized plant.
Since the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT two years ago, the artificial intelligence industry has been in a race to develop chatbots that have prompted both excitement for human-level intelligence and fears of stolen jobs.
President-elect Donald Trump likes to surround himself with people he trusts — friends and allies — and people who win.
During his first term in office, that meant establishing the richest cabinet in U.S. history, with a collective net worth of $11 billion, CBS News reported in 2016. Now, his group of appointees and nominations, both inside and outside cabinet positions, are worth many times that. Just one of his chosen confidants is worth about 40 times that net worth alone.
This year has been nothing short of monumental for the cryptocurrency industry. Bitcoin began the year hovering around $40,000, only to surge past $100,000 in December. The industry shook off the lingering shadows of a prolonged crypto winter, celebrated the landmark approval of a Bitcoin ETF, and found itself increasingly entrenched in the political conversation. In many ways, 2024 marked a turning point, solidifying crypto’s role as a key player in both financial markets and public discourse.
2024 was a transformative year — and 2025 promises to reorder the global business landscape at an even more dizzying, breakneck pace.
The AI arms race is upending companies, industries, and the way people live and work. That has made the formerly little-known chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) a $3 trillion household name on par with Apple (AAPL), as ChatGPT and other generative AI tools transform customer service, content, and more.
Discover how synthetic data simplifies AI model development for enterprises using Microsoft’s OpenAI tools
From privacy safeguards to high-quality datasets, synthetic data is revolutionizing how businesses leverage AI