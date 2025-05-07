Pharma

Weight Watchers goes bankrupt even as it tries to ride the Ozempic boom

The company has filed for bankruptcy as GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic dominate the weight loss business

By
Ben Kesslen
WeightWatchers (WW) announced Tuesday that it is filing for bankruptcy in an attempt to crawl out of more than $1 billion in debt. The move comes as the company refocuses on prescribing weight loss GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic.

Suggested Reading

Here's why Congress is outraged over Trump's 'corrupt' billion-dollar crypto deal
Chaos at a major U.S. airport drags on as calls mount for the feds to intervene
China is cutting interest rates to boost its economy as tariffs take a toll
How Trump's tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
The once-iconic weight loss company, controlled by parent company WW International Inc, said it plans to emerge from bankruptcy within 45 days and will continue operating, according to NPR.

Related Content

Weight loss drugs can help employers cut health care costs, study says
Copycat Ozempic makers just lost a big court fight

The company announced its shift to prescribing weight loss drugs in 2023, but has struggled to compete in a competitive market. It also lost its most prominent spokesperson, Oprah Winfrey, in 2024, who left the board after announcing that she was on a weight-loss medication.

Shares of the 62-year-old company reached a peak of just over $100 in 2018, but have since plummeted and have been worth less than a dollar since early February. They sank even more on Wednesday following the bankruptcy announcement, down more than 45% as of 11 a.m Eastern and sitting at $0.43 a share.

Tara Comonte, the interim CEO who took over last fall after CEO Sima Sistani resigned, said in a statement Tuesday: “As the conversation around weight shifts toward long-term health, our commitment to delivering the most trusted, science-backed, and holistic solutions — grounded in community support and lasting results — has never been stronger, or more important.”

The announcement comes after Weight Watchers reported a 10% decline in first-quarter revenue, according to NPR. The company is, however, making progress with its clinical subscription revenue, seeing a 57% increase year-over-year to $29.5 million.