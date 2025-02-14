Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) reports earnings

In This Story WY -0.20%

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY-0.20% ) has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. filing

The company reported net sales of $7.1 billion in 2024, a decrease from $7.7 billion in 2023. This decline was mainly due to reduced sales in the Wood Products segment.

Operating income for the year was $685 million, down from $1.2 billion in the previous year. The decrease was attributed to lower gross margins and reduced gains from timberland sales.

Net earnings for 2024 were $396 million, compared to $839 million in 2023. The decline in earnings was largely due to lower operating income and a decrease in income tax expense.

Weyerhaeuser's Timberlands segment reported net sales of $2.1 billion, a decrease from $2.2 billion in 2023. The reduction was primarily due to lower log sales in the Western and Southern regions.

The Real Estate, Energy, and Natural Resources segment saw an increase in net sales to $391 million from $363 million in 2023, driven by higher real estate sales.

The Wood Products segment reported net sales of $5.2 billion, down from $5.7 billion in the prior year. This was due to decreased sales realizations and volumes across most product lines.

The company's cash from operations was $1 billion, a decrease from $1.4 billion in 2023, primarily due to decreased cash inflows from business operations.

Capital expenditures for the year totaled $416 million, with significant investments in the Wood Products segment.

Weyerhaeuser's long-term debt was reported at $5.1 billion as of December 31, 2024, with a weighted average interest rate of 5.30%.

The company paid $684 million in dividends in 2024, a decrease from $1.2 billion in 2023, reflecting a lower supplemental dividend.

Weyerhaeuser continues to focus on its strategic initiatives, including optimizing cash flow, reducing costs, and expanding its timberlands portfolio.

The company remains committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet and providing returns to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Weyerhaeuser Company annual 10-K report dated February 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.