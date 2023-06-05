Where glaciers are melting the fastest

The authors of the study, based at the Laboratory of Hydraulics, Hydrology and Glaciology in Switzerland, found that seven regions of the world have contributed 83% of global glacial melt. Glaciers in Alaska account for 25% of global glacial melt, melting at the rate of 68 gigatons per year.

By comparison, the periphery of Greenland has contributed 13% of global glacial melt, at a rate of 36 gigatons per year. The northern and southern regions of Arctic Canada have contributed 20% to the world’s glacial melt combined, at 31 gigagtons per year apiece.

Other regions with rapid glacial melt include High Mountain Asia, the cordillera and highland systems around the Tibetan Plateau, and the Southern Andes in Patagonia. Each has contributed 8% of global glacial melt at 21 gigatons per year.

