Whole Foods workers make history by voting to unionize

This story incorporates reporting from The HR Digest, New York Post, The New York Times and Bicycle Retailer And Industry News.



Workers at a major Whole Foods store in Philadelphia have voted in favor of unionizing. This victory makes them the first within the Amazon-owned grocery chain to successfully form a union. The Philadelphia store’s employees are now associated with the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 1776, an accomplishment that comes after a year-long effort to rally for representation. The unionization drive, inspired by previous campaigns at other Amazon-owned establishments, gained significant traction despite facing organizational resistance.

The unionization process for the Philadelphia Whole Foods employees formally kicked off in November, when they petitioned the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election. Workers cited the need for better wages and benefits, both intended to surpass the store’s current entry-level pay of $16 an hour. They hope to secure their first contract, aiming to establish a precedent for other Whole Foods locations under Amazon’s large corporate umbrella. The push for worker representation has echoed similar efforts at Starbucks and other Amazon facilities, hinting at a spreading labor movement within the consumer retail sector.

Wendell Young IV, president of UFCW Local 1776, has emphasized the significance of this victory. Though he acknowledged that challenges remain ahead, Young considers the successful union vote a crucial step forward. The Philadelphia workers now face the task of negotiating with their employer to address concerns ranging from payment terms to workplace conditions. The store’s employees have expressed optimism about potential improvements that the union could facilitate.

This unionization marks a first for Whole Foods under Amazon’s ownership since the e-commerce giant’s $13.7 billion acquisition of the grocery chain. Previously, a union effort at a Whole Foods outlet in Madison, Wisconsin in 2002 had momentarily materialized but was dissolved the following year. With this new victory, the Philadelphia workers join a broader movement challenging corporate practices and pushing for worker empowerment across Amazon’s operations.

Beyond Whole Foods, other Amazon-linked sites have witnessed similar labor organizing trends. Notably, in 2022, Staten Island workers voted to unite under the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, becoming Amazon’s first union in the United States. Experts like Brishen Rogers, a labor law professor at Georgetown University, view these efforts as part of a wider trend within the retail sector, representing the persistent and growing influence of unionization endeavors over the past few years.

In parallel news, REI employees in Greensboro, North Carolina, have joined the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union (RWDSU), becoming the 11th store within the REI chain to do so. This development follows a significant reduction in REI’s workforce in 2023, which affected experienced staff members. The newly unionized workers advocate for fair pay, guaranteed hours, and greater career progression opportunities within the company, reflecting similar motivations behind the Whole Foods workers’ decision to unionize.

The workers at both Whole Foods and REI are part of a broader trend where retail employees are increasingly vocal about their rights, demanding improved labor conditions and greater security. As these movements gain momentum, employers in the industry may need to reevaluate their employment strategies to address the evolving landscape of labor relations. Workers’ efforts to unionize signify a potential shift in the power dynamics between large corporations and their employees, potentially leading to transformative changes in the industry.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.