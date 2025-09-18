Starbucks workers in three states have taken legal action against the company over allegations its new dress code violated state laws.

Workers in Illinois and Colorado filed class-action lawsuits on Wednesday, claiming Starbucks broke the law when it changed its dress code but wouldn’t pay workers back who purchased new clothes to adhere to the company’s new attire requirements, according to the filings.

Starbucks workers in California also took legal steps against the coffee company on Wednesday by filing complaints with the state’s Labor and Workforce Development Agency over the same allegations. Workers also filed complaints over Starbucks “failure to reimburse” over “work-required use” of personal phones and vehicles.

However, if the labor agency doesn’t pursue action against the company, then the workers intend to file a civil-action suit against Starbucks, according to the complaints.

In April, Starbucks announced it was updating its dress code for workers in stores across North America starting May 12. The same week the new dress code took effect, hundreds of Starbucks employees at more than 100 stores across the U.S. went on strike.

The new dress code requires workers to wear either a solid black short or long-sleeve crewneck or a collared or button-up shirt, bottoms in khaki, black, or blue denim, and shoes in black, grey, navy blue, brown, tan, or white.

Workers are not allowed to wear "theatrical makeup” or nail polish and are only allowed to have “one small facial piercing no larger than a dime,” among other requirements. Prior to the dress code change, Starbucks had more relaxed attire requirements for workers.

Starbucks said that it “simplified” its dress code “to deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience” for customers and give workers “simpler and clearer dress code guidance,” adding that “partners received two shirts at no cost.” Starbucks refers to its employees as “partners.”

In a guide to its dress code, Starbucks said workers who “come to work in violation of the dress code will not be permitted to start their shifts,” adding that “failure to adhere to the dress code” could lead to “corrective action” which includes “separation from employment.”

The new dress code is part of Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol’s plans to get “back to Starbucks,” which he said was his goal in his first letter to the company. Since his tenure began last September, Starbucks has returned to hand-writing names on cups, rolled out comfier chairs to encourage customers to remain in stores longer, and cut back on custom menu items.

Two of the baristas taking legal action from California and Colorado said they had to buy clothes out-of-pocket to follow Starbucks’ new dress code.

“If I didn’t, I’d risk being sent home, written up, or even fired,” said Shay Mannik, the barista from Colorado who has worked at Starbucks since 2022. “Starbucks hasn’t reimbursed me for these expenses, and it’s unfair that a billion-dollar company puts this burden on workers already struggling with unpredictable hours and understaffed stores. That’s why I’m standing up for myself and my coworkers so we can all be reimbursed and treated fairly.”

“That money came directly from my pocket, with no reimbursement from Starbucks,” said Brooke Allen, the barista from California who has been with the company since 2021. “For workers like me, already stretched thin by low hours and understaffing, these extra costs are a heavy burden. That’s why I’m taking action, to make sure all of my fellow baristas are made whole and treated with fairness.”

Starbucks said that worker turnover “is at record lows and about half the industry average. More partners are getting the shifts they want. And more partners than ever recommend Starbucks as a great place to work.”

This isn’t the first push-back from Starbucks workers, who have been unionizing since 2021 under the Starbucks Workers United union. More than 640 stores across the U.S. are unionized.