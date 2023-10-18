Zions: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $175 million.

The bank, based in Salt Lake City, said it had earnings of $1.13 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $776 million, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $769.5 million.

