Zions: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zions Bancorp (ZION) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $175 million.

The bank, based in Salt Lake City, said it had earnings of $1.13 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $776 million, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $769.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZION at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZION

