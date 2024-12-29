What the experts are saying about the major economic trends that will shape 2025

The upcoming week promises to be relatively quiet on the earnings front, with no major companies scheduled to release their financial results. The stock market will be closed on January 1st in observance of the New Year.

This pause offers a chance to reflect on the past year and prepare for the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

After the S&P 500 hovered above 6,000 in mid-December, major banks, including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, have forecast that the benchmark index will reach 6,500 in 2025. The optimism is supported by confidence in ongoing earnings growth and a favorable monetary policy environment, key drivers of market performance.

Read what the experts expect to see from the stock market in 2025.

How high will the price of Bitcoin go in 2025?

2024 has been nothing short of monumental for the cryptocurrency industry. Bitcoin began the year hovering around $40,000, only to surge past $100,000 in December.

Looking ahead, 2025 promises to be another transformative year. With President-elect Donald Trump coming into office after a pro-crypto campaign, a new era of policy and innovation may be on the horizon. Adding to the excitement in the crypto community is the influential role of Trump ally Elon Musk.



Read what experts have to say about Bitcoin’s price in 2025.

Key trends that will shape retail in 2025

The retail industry is undergoing a rapid transformation that’s being driven by evolving consumer expectations and new economic realities.

As 2025 approaches, retailers will need to adapt to shifting dynamics. Change is on the horizon, whether it’s the slowing growth of discount stores, the rise of tech-powered dining, or the growing demand for convenience. Retailers that are willing to rethink their strategies may be the ones to thrive.

Retail in 2025 will require striking a balance between tradition and innovation to capture the attention, loyalty, and wallets of the modern shopper. According to a new report from foot traffics analytics firm Placer.ai, there are some key trends that will shape retail’s 2025 playbook. You can read about those trends here.

— Francisco Velasquez contributed to this article