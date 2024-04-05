Retail

99 Cents Only Stores is going out of business

The deep discount retailer will be closing more than 300 of its stores

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
99 Cents Only Stores was founded in 1982.
99 Cents Only Stores was founded in 1982.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

99 Cents Only Stores says it’s shutting down its business after it could not find a solution that would allow it to continue operating.

Suggested Reading

Apple's 'complete disaster,' Microsoft's tariff uncertainty, and Amazon's vibe: Tech news roundup
Tesla's moment of truth, Trump Media stock spikes, and Warren Buffett wins again: Markets news roundup
Trade tiffs in Trump-world, Amazon cuts back, and McDonald's lemonade: Business news roundup
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Apple's 'complete disaster,' Microsoft's tariff uncertainty, and Amazon's vibe: Tech news roundup
Tesla's moment of truth, Trump Media stock spikes, and Warren Buffett wins again: Markets news roundup
Trade tiffs in Trump-world, Amazon cuts back, and McDonald's lemonade: Business news roundup
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“Unfortunately, the last several years have presented significant and lasting challenges in the retail environment,” Mike Simoncic, the interim CEO of 99 Cents Only Stores, said in a statement Thursday. Simoncic is also stepping down.

Advertisement

Related Content

99 Cents Only Stores is filing for bankruptcy
Dollar Tree stock drops 10% because shoppers are going to Walmart and Target instead

Related Content

99 Cents Only Stores is filing for bankruptcy
Dollar Tree stock drops 10% because shoppers are going to Walmart and Target instead

Simoncic said the decision was due to various factors including the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting consumer demand, and persistent inflationary pressures.

Advertisement

The discount retailer has entered into an agreement with financial services firm Hilco Global, which will help the company liquidate all of its merchandise, including disposing of certain fixtures, furnishings, and equipment. Those sales are expected to begin on April 5. Hilco is also managing the sale of the company’s real estate assets.

Advertisement

California-based 99 Cents, which offered groceries, household supplies, beauty products, and even beer and wine, will close about 371 of its stores across California, Texas, Arizona, and Nevada. The store employed more than 10,000 people, according to LinkedIn.

99 Cents’ departure from the retail ecosystem comes at time when other discount retailers like Dollar Tree also move to close locations. In March, Dollar Tree said it would close about 1,000 of its Family Dollar stores, after it lost $1.7 billion in its fourth quarter.

Advertisement

More retail news

Home Depot’s $18 billion roofing company deal ‘is opening up a new customer for us,’ CFO says

Advertisement

Levi Strauss stock is popping because people can’t stop buying baggy jeans

Foot Locker is taking a page out of Adidas’ playbook

Ulta Beauty knows it needs new ideas to compete with Sephora, CEO says

Express could file for bankruptcy soon

Amazon seized more than 7 million fake goods last year