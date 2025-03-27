Acrivon Therapeutics Inc. (ACRV) reports earnings

In This Story ACRV -3.45%

Acrivon Therapeutics Inc. (ACRV-3.45% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details Acrivon's focus on developing precision oncology medicines using its proprietary platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3). The company is advancing its lead candidate, ACR-368, in a Phase 2 trial for endometrial cancer, with ongoing efforts to expand its pipeline.

Acrivon reported a net loss of $80.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $60.4 million in the previous year. The company has an accumulated deficit of $197.0 million as of the end of 2024.

The company continues to rely on third-party manufacturers for its drug candidates and has existing partnerships, including with Lilly for ACR-368 and Akoya for co-developing companion diagnostics.

Acrivon holds several patents and is pursuing additional intellectual property protection for its drug candidates and technologies. The company acknowledges the competitive landscape in precision oncology and the need for strategic partnerships.

The report outlines various risks, including the need for additional funding, potential delays in clinical trials, and challenges in obtaining regulatory approvals. Acrivon also highlights the importance of maintaining compliance with healthcare laws and regulations.

Acrivon plans to continue developing its AP3 platform and expanding its pipeline through internal discovery and strategic collaborations. The company aims to address high unmet medical needs in oncology with its precision medicine approach.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Acrivon Therapeutics Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 27, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.