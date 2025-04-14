7 AI breakthroughs predicted to reshape everyday life

The AI assistants of today, like Alexa and Siri, can do only a small part of what smart assistants of the future could possibly do.

Advertisement

Tech companies are putting in the work to develop AI assistants that understand text, speech, images and video input seamlessly, and produce human-like responses.

While unveiling its latest version of ChatGPT, OpenAI said that future models will focus more on reasoning capabilities — that is, trying to make their chatbots “think” before producing a response.

Companies like Microsoft (MSFT), Google and Oracle (ORCL) are also investing in agentic AI to make fully autonomous, hyper-specialized AI assistants. These AI agents are increasingly being introduced to the workplace, automating office tasks like generating meeting summaries or scheduling shifts. The technology is still a little ways down the road, but when fully scaled, these assistants will be able to engage with more complex requests and schedule meetings, shop online or manage your finances.

They will also be self-improving and learn from experience, which will make each smart assistant deeply personalized to the user, building a kind of digital twin of you to handle your tasks.