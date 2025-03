Three of the top players in the generative artificial intelligence race are reportedly going under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice over possible antitrust practices. Nvidia, OpenAI, and Microsoft are all subject to scrutiny by the regulators, the New York Times reported. Meanwhile, Nvidia unveiled its plans this week for more AI chips in the future — and so did its rivals Intel and Advanced Micro Devices.

Advertisement

Read these stories and more in the AI news roundup.