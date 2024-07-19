An Air India Boeing plane made an emergency landing in Siberia

In This Story BA +2.96%

An Air India plane had to make an unexpected pitstop in Siberia this week. The carrier’s flight heading to California encountered a “technical issue.” The plane, an older-model Boeing 777-200 according to FlightAware, landed early in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, where customers have been stuck for hours waiting for the airline to fix the problem.

“Air India flight AI183 of July 2024 operating Delhi to San Francisco made a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA) in Russia after the cockpit crew detected a potential issue in the cargo hold area,” the company posted on the X social media platform. “The aircraft landed safely at KJA with all 225 passengers and 19 members of the flight crew, who have now disembarked and have been taken to the terminal building for further processes.”

In further updates, Air India has said that representatives from the Indian consulate in Moscow helped get passengers into hotels for the night. It sent a second plane from Mumbai, a Boeing 777-3000ER “carrying essentials in addition to sufficient amount of food for all passengers,” to take the original passengers the rest of the way to San Francisco.

“Air India regrets the inconvenience to passengers arising from this diversion, which was undertaken in the interest of safety,” the company said.