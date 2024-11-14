In This Story ABNB DIS

If you were planning a trip to Italy, what activities would you include? Touring the Sistine Chapel or riding a gondola through Venice?



Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

How about recreating an Ancient Roman gladiatorial contest, inside of the actual Colosseum?



Advertisement

If the latter activity appeals to you, then you’re in luck: in honor of Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator II,” Airbnb (ABNB) is arranging for individuals to visit the Colosseum, where they will wear authentic gladiator armor while participating in recreations of the epic Roman battles – though hopefully with slightly less bloodshed.



Advertisement

The Colosseum experience will be held for three hours on May 7 and May 8, 2025 – each iteration of the gladiator-themed package will accommodate 16 people (eight guests and their plus ones.) The would-be warriors will be greeted by their patron – on the official listing that’s Paul Mescal’s “Gladiator II” character Lucius – after sunset, before entering into the underground chambers where ancient Romans prepared for battle.



Advertisement

After touring the depths of the Colosseum, guests will dine on Roman fare, like pomegranates and walnuts, before suiting up in “historically accurate armor” and commencing their battles against other participants. A Roman referee – also known as a Summa Rudis – will determine the contests’ victors.



“Think you have what it takes to become the supreme gladiator?” asks “Lucius”. “This trial will separate the weak from the strong, where only those with true strength and honor will rise above.”



Advertisement

This Roman-themed experience is part of Airbnb’s Icons project. Through previous Icons packages, guests have been able to stay the night in Prince’s Purple Rain house, spending the night in a floating recreation of the home from Pixar’s (DIS) “Up,” and sleep in Paris’s Musée d’Orsay.



“Icons take you inside worlds that only existed in your imagination—until now,” Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “As life becomes increasingly digital, we’re focused on bringing more magic into the real world. With Icons, we’ve created the most extraordinary experiences on Earth.”



Advertisement

The Colosseum trip is also connected to an Airbnb project intended to revitalize heritage tourism in Europe. The rental company is partially funding restoration and repairs as part of “an ongoing project to restore the permanent exhibition at the Colosseum,” according to a press release from Airbnb.



Interested guests can register for the experience starting November 27 at 6:00 AM PT at airbnb.com/gladiatormovie through December 9 at 11:59 PM PT. There is no cost for the initial registration.

