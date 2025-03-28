AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (AEAE) reports earnings

In This Story AEAE 0.00%

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (AEAE0.00% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing includes information about the company's operations, which have not yet commenced, as it is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. held a special meeting on April 16, 2024, where stockholders approved an extension to consummate a business combination by May 2, 2025.

The company has entered into an amended and restated merger agreement with Car Tech, LLC, which involves a two-step merger process with Car Tech becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary.

The company reported a net loss of $2,697,841 for the year ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to operating expenses and interest expenses.

The report details the company's financial position, including $8,544,857 held in the trust account and $18,458 in cash available for working capital as of December 31, 2024.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has scheduled a meeting for April 23, 2025, to consider further extending the deadline for completing a business combination to May 1, 2026.

The company has identified material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting and is taking steps to remediate these issues.

AltEnergy's securities were delisted from Nasdaq and are now traded on the OTC Pink Open Market.

The company has not yet generated any operating revenues and is dependent on completing a business combination to commence operations.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. annual 10-K report dated March 28, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.