Retail

Apple charging stations, fitness watches, and heated blankets are just some of the ultra-low offers

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Image: INA FASSBENDER (Getty Images)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just days away, and Amazon is already offering deals across every category.

This year, shoppers can expect markdowns on everything from tech gadgets and household essentials to personal care and travel gear – all without breaking the bank. Items like Amazon (AMZN) fit trackers, charging stations for Apple (AAPL) devices, back massagers, and heated blankets are all up for grabs – and all priced under $50.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), holiday sales are projected to increase by 3.5%, potentially hitting a record $1 trillion. With inflation outpacing wage growth, analysts told Quartz now is the perfect time to grab those “bargain-shopping” deals before the rush of Christmas shopping begins.

We’ve rounded up Amazon’s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50. For more Black Friday coverage, check out our other roundups of Amazon, Walmart, and Target’s top 10 Black Friday deals. Let’s dive in.

Apple charging station

Apple charging station

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Image: AFP Contributor (Getty Images)

Now: $49

Roku Streaming Device

Roku Streaming Device

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Image: What Hi-Fi Magazine (Getty Images)

Now: $24 (40% off)

Amazfit Fitness & Activity Tracker

Amazfit Fitness & Activity Tracker

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Image: Dave Kotinsky (Getty Images)

Now: $40 (20% off)

Blink Video Doorbell

Blink Video Doorbell

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Image: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Now: $30 (50% off)

Boriwat Back Massager

Boriwat Back Massager

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Image: Wang Yukun (Getty Images)

Now: $40 (33% off)

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 with Color Bulb

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 with Color Bulb

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Screenshot: Amazon

Now: $45 

Bedsure Heated Blanket

Bedsure Heated Blanket

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Image: Andrii Iemelyanenko (Getty Images)

Now: $33 (34% off)

TopZee Bullet Blender

TopZee Bullet Blender

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Image: Jag_cz (Getty Images)

Now: $48 (40% off)

Electric Grill and Panini Press

Electric Grill and Panini Press

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Image: enigma_images (Getty Images)

Now: $30 (15% off)

CosRx Snail Face Serum

CosRx Snail Face Serum

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Screenshot: Choc Choc

Now: $13

Sweet Alice Gravity Electric Pepper & Salt Grinder

Sweet Alice Gravity Electric Pepper & Salt Grinder

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Image: Kinga Krzeminska (Getty Images)

Now: $20

Sensyne phone tripod and selfie stick

Sensyne phone tripod and selfie stick

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50
Image: EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER (Getty Images)

Now: $16

