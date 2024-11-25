Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just days away, and Amazon is already offering deals across every category.

Advertisement

This year, shoppers can expect markdowns on everything from tech gadgets and household essentials to personal care and travel gear – all without breaking the bank. Items like Amazon (AMZN) fit trackers, charging stations for Apple (AAPL) devices, back massagers, and heated blankets are all up for grabs – and all priced under $50.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), holiday sales are projected to increase by 3.5%, potentially hitting a record $1 trillion. With inflation outpacing wage growth, analysts told Quartz now is the perfect time to grab those “bargain-shopping” deals before the rush of Christmas shopping begins.

We’ve rounded up Amazon’s top 12 Black Friday deals under $50. For more Black Friday coverage, check out our other roundups of Amazon, Walmart, and Target’s top 10 Black Friday deals. Let’s dive in.