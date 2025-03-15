DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Amazon pays Trump, Intel's new CEO, and China's AI agent: Tech news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Tech & Innovation

Amazon pays Trump, Intel's new CEO, and China's AI agent: Tech news roundup

A collection of our best posts of the week in tech innovation

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Amazon pays Trump, Intel&#39;s new CEO, and China&#39;s AI agent: Tech news roundup
Photo: Lintao Zhang (Getty Images), Andrew Harnik (Getty Images), Brian Ach (Getty Images), Kevin Frayer (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Sean Gallup (Getty Images), Ezra Acayan (Getty Images), AWS, Image: Annice Lyn (Getty Images), Illustration: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Shutterstock
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

China has a new ‘completely autonomous’ AI agent. Here’s what to know about Manus

China has a new ‘completely autonomous’ AI agent. Here’s what to know about Manus

a boy pointing to the pointer figure of a white robot on a poster
The 2022 World Robot Conference at Beijing Etrong International Exhibition on August 18, 2022 in Beijing, China.
Photo: Lintao Zhang (Getty Images)

In the past year, artificial intelligence leaders have talked about the advent of agents that can do work autonomously. Now, China says it has developed the world’s first.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Amazon keeps finding ways to give Donald Trump money

Amazon keeps finding ways to give Donald Trump money

Image for article titled Amazon pays Trump, Intel&#39;s new CEO, and China&#39;s AI agent: Tech news roundup
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

Amazon (AMZN) said Monday that its Prime Video will be the sole streaming service to show ‘The Apprentice,” the reality TV series that helped skyrocket its host Donald Trump to political stardom — and to the the presidency.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Quantum computing’s future is almost here, IBM chief says

Quantum computing’s future is almost here, IBM chief says

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna at the 2016 Wired Business Conference
Photo: Brian Ach (Getty Images)

Quantum computing has the potential to greatly accelerate breakthroughs in everything from pharmaceuticals to predicting stock market behavior — and these advances could be right around the corner, according to IBM (IBM) CEO Arvind Krishna.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Meet the ‘Six Tigers’ that dominate China’s AI industry

Meet the ‘Six Tigers’ that dominate China’s AI industry

skyline of Shanghai with colorful buildings at night
The Huangpu River and skyline, including the Oriental Pearl TV Tower and the Shanghai Tower, on August 28, 2020 in Shanghai, China.
Photo: Kevin Frayer (Getty Images)

Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley and Wall Street earlier this year — but it’s not part of an elite set of AI startups in China known as the “Six Tigers.”

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Intel has a new CEO — and the stock jumps 12%

Intel has a new CEO — and the stock jumps 12%

Image for article titled Amazon pays Trump, Intel&#39;s new CEO, and China&#39;s AI agent: Tech news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Intel (INTC) stock jumped more than 12% in after hours trading on Wednesday after the chip manufacturer announced that tech executive and former board member Lip-Bu Tan will be the company’s new chief executive officer, effective March 18.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Meta and OpenAI say they don’t have enough AI chips

Meta and OpenAI say they don’t have enough AI chips

Sam Altman shrugging while speaking with his hands up, he's sitting in front of a white wall with orange panels
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at the Technical University of Berlin on February 7, 2025 in Berlin, Germany.
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

Despite growing concerns over future demand for artificial intelligence chips, both Meta (META) and OpenAI can’t seem to get enough right now.

Advertisement

Both companies are seeing “significant capacity constraints” for graphics processing units, or GPUs, which are essential for training and inferencing generative AI models, analysts at Morgan Stanley (MS) said in a note highlighting takeaways from the firm’s Tech, Media & Telecom 2025 conference.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta is about to take a page from Elon Musk’s X

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta is about to take a page from Elon Musk’s X

Image for article titled Amazon pays Trump, Intel&#39;s new CEO, and China&#39;s AI agent: Tech news roundup
Photo: Ezra Acayan (Getty Images)

Meta (META) is rolling out community notes on March 18, taking a page from the playbook of Elon Musk’s X.

Advertisement

The incoming feature will ask users to fact-check or clarify claims in popular posts, marking a departure from Meta’s former fact-checking system, which relied on fact-checking experts.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Apple’s next big iPhone software update may take inspiration from its least-popular product

Apple’s next big iPhone software update may take inspiration from its least-popular product

Image for article titled Amazon pays Trump, Intel&#39;s new CEO, and China&#39;s AI agent: Tech news roundup
Image: Annice Lyn (Getty Images)

In lieu of a chattier Siri, Apple (AAPL) is seemingly back to leaning on its design bonafides to push its next big software updates.

Advertisement

The iPhone maker is preparing significant design revamps for iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources. The shakeups are reportedly due sometime later this year, and they could help bridge some gaps between Apple’s devices. Across Apple laptops and phones operating systems remain quite different, despite steps taken in recent years to connect and homogenize its screened gadgets, such as by adding mirroring and iPhone-app support to Macs.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Google, Amazon, and Meta want a big boost in nuclear energy

Google, Amazon, and Meta want a big boost in nuclear energy

view of a walkway between racks and cables in a data center
An Amazon Web Services data center.
Photo: AWS

After a slate of nuclear energy deals late last year, Big Tech is throwing more support behind efforts to boost nuclear capacity around the world.

Advertisement

Google (GOOGL), Meta (META), and Amazon (AMZN) signed a pledge on Tuesday to triple nuclear energy capacity worldwide by 2050 during CERAWeek, an annual energy conference in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Is AI a bubble? It’s complicated

Is AI a bubble? It’s complicated

Image for article titled Amazon pays Trump, Intel&#39;s new CEO, and China&#39;s AI agent: Tech news roundup
Illustration: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Shutterstock

As the 25th anniversary of the dot-com bubble burst approaches, it’s not crypto bros or meme stock enthusiasts keeping Wall Street veterans up at night. It’s the AI gold rush that has them experiencing déjà vu in technicolor. While Bitcoin’s wild ride and GameStop’s revenge of the retail traders have provided plenty of speculative drama, it’s generative AI that’s triggering the most visceral flashbacks to 2000's tech implosion.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

12 / 12