Amazon pays Trump, Intel's new CEO, and China's AI agent: Tech news roundup

In the past year, artificial intelligence leaders have talked about the advent of agents that can do work autonomously. Now, China says it has developed the world’s first.
Despite growing concerns over future demand for artificial intelligence chips, both Meta (META) and OpenAI can’t seem to get enough right now.
Both companies are seeing “significant capacity constraints” for graphics processing units, or GPUs, which are essential for training and inferencing generative AI models, analysts at Morgan Stanley (MS) said in a note highlighting takeaways from the firm’s Tech, Media & Telecom 2025 conference.
Meta (META) is rolling out community notes on March 18, taking a page from the playbook of Elon Musk’s X.
The incoming feature will ask users to fact-check or clarify claims in popular posts, marking a departure from Meta’s former fact-checking system, which relied on fact-checking experts.
In lieu of a chattier Siri, Apple (AAPL) is seemingly back to leaning on its design bonafides to push its next big software updates.
The iPhone maker is preparing significant design revamps for iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources. The shakeups are reportedly due sometime later this year, and they could help bridge some gaps between Apple’s devices. Across Apple laptops and phones operating systems remain quite different, despite steps taken in recent years to connect and homogenize its screened gadgets, such as by adding mirroring and iPhone-app support to Macs.
After a slate of nuclear energy deals late last year, Big Tech is throwing more support behind efforts to boost nuclear capacity around the world.
Google (GOOGL), Meta (META), and Amazon (AMZN) signed a pledge on Tuesday to triple nuclear energy capacity worldwide by 2050 during CERAWeek, an annual energy conference in Houston, Texas.
As the 25th anniversary of the dot-com bubble burst approaches, it’s not crypto bros or meme stock enthusiasts keeping Wall Street veterans up at night. It’s the AI gold rush that has them experiencing déjà vu in technicolor. While Bitcoin’s wild ride and GameStop’s revenge of the retail traders have provided plenty of speculative drama, it’s generative AI that’s triggering the most visceral flashbacks to 2000's tech implosion.