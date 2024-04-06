How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Amazon ditches 'Just Walk Out,' Tesla's 'nightmare' won't end, and a rival gains: Tech news roundup

Tech & Innovation

Amazon ditches 'Just Walk Out,' Tesla's 'nightmare' won't end, and a rival gains: Tech news roundup

Plus, Microsoft tests an animated AI chatbot for Xbox

Image for article titled Amazon ditches &#39;Just Walk Out,&#39; Tesla&#39;s &#39;nightmare&#39; won&#39;t end, and a rival gains: Tech news roundup
Photo: Leon Neal (Getty Images), Tinshgu Wang (Reuters), Brandon Bell (Getty Images), Win McNamee (Getty Images), Ed Jones (Getty Images), Leon Neal (Getty Images), Fisker, Image: S.C. Leung/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
Amazon is getting rid of ‘Just Walk Out’ grocery store checkout

Amazon is getting rid of 'Just Walk Out' grocery store checkout

Image for article titled Amazon ditches &#39;Just Walk Out,&#39; Tesla&#39;s &#39;nightmare&#39; won&#39;t end, and a rival gains: Tech news roundup
Photo: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

Amazon is phasing out its checkout-less grocery stores with “Just Walk Out” technology, first reported by The Information Tuesday. The company’s senior vice president of grocery stores says they’re moving away from Just Walk Out, which relied on cameras and sensors to track what people were leaving the store with.

A scientist who was jailed for making genetically modified babies is back at work but says he won’t do it again

A scientist who was jailed for making genetically modified babies is back at work but says he won't do it again

He Jiankui speaking during the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing at the University of Hong Kong in 2018.
He Jiankui speaking during the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing at the University of Hong Kong in 2018.
Image: S.C. Leung/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

A Chinese scientist once jailed for helping to create the world’s first genome-edited babies seems to have not missed a beat. In a recent interview, He Jiankui revealed that he is once again working in the field of human genetic engineering. These newest experiments are reportedly in compliance with ethical standards and He Jiankui has pledged that he will not work to produce any further modified humans.

Demand for a new Tesla rival is so high consumers have to wait months to get the car

Demand for a new Tesla rival is so high consumers have to wait months to get the car

People look at Xiaomi’s SU7 electric car at a Xiaomi store in Beijing, China on March 25.
People look at Xiaomi’s SU7 electric car at a Xiaomi store in Beijing, China on March 25.
Photo: Tinshgu Wang (Reuters)

It can be hard for any company — especially automakers — to design, build, and produce an electric car that customers are interested in. But Xiaomi is off to a promising start with its new SU7, an electric sedan primed to compete with Tesla’s Model 3 and Porsche’s electric Taycan. 

Tesla is pulling out all the stops after its ‘nightmare’ start to 2024

Tesla is pulling out all the stops after its 'nightmare' start to 2024

Tesla in March began giving customers free trials of its driver assistance software, Full Self-Driving.
Tesla in March began giving customers free trials of its driver assistance software, Full Self-Driving.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Tesla is finally taking its driver assistance software out of its initial testing phase, just days before Elon Musk’s electric vehicle maker is expected to report weak deliveries for the first quarter of 2024. 

Tesla’s ‘nightmare’ year continues as a big drop in deliveries sends the stock down

Tesla's 'nightmare' year continues as a big drop in deliveries sends the stock down

Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

Tesla on Tuesday said it delivered 386,810 electric vehicles over the first three months of 2024, falling wildly short of Wall Street’s expectations. Last week, after a first quarter that one analyst called a “nightmare,” many analysts lowered their estimates. But the sales figures Tesla reported Tuesday fell far below even the revised estimates.

Instagram and Facebook went down in a major outage

Instagram and Facebook went down in a major outage

File photo of a woman checking her phone during an Instagram outage in 2021.
File photo of a woman checking her phone during an Instagram outage in 2021.
Photo: Ed Jones (Getty Images)

Meta platforms Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram are experiencing a global outage with thousands of reports of the app not working properly since roughly 2 p.m. ET Wednesday.WhatsApp appears to have gone down first, with Instagram and Facebook following suit about 30 minutes later.

3 takeaways from Tesla’s ‘nightmare’ first quarter

3 takeaways from Tesla's 'nightmare' first quarter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Photo: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s Tesla disappointed investors and Wall Street when it reported a major decrease in electric vehicle sales and a more minor dip in production.

EV startup Fisker is dying and 1 of its $69,000 cars lost 69% of its value in just 2 months

EV startup Fisker is dying and 1 of its $69,000 cars lost 69% of its value in just 2 months

Fisker Ocean
Photo: Fisker

When you buy a brand-new car, you buy it knowing it’s going to depreciate. At least as long as it’s a relatively normal car and not something like a Porsche 911 R. That said, it’s not as bad as many “never buy a new car for any reason ever” financial influencers make it sound. You probably won’t get back every penny if you tried to sell a new car the next day, but you won’t actually lose 30% the moment you drive it off the lot. Unless you’re Edmunds and recently bought a Fisker Ocean for testing, that is.

Microsoft tests an animated AI chatbot for Xbox

Microsoft tests an animated AI chatbot for Xbox

Microsoft tests an animated AI chatbot for Xbox
The company is reportedly building an “embodied AI character” that can respond to queries and other support tasks

U.S. wants South Korea to stop sending AI chips to China

U.S. wants South Korea to stop sending AI chips to China

U.S. wants South Korea to stop sending AI chips to China
American officials are asking South Korea to restrict exports to China of equipment and technology used to make memory chips and advanced logic chips to China

