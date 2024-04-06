Amazon ditches 'Just Walk Out,' Tesla's 'nightmare' won't end, and a rival gains: Tech news roundup

When you buy a brand-new car, you buy it knowing it’s going to depreciate. At least as long as it’s a relatively normal car and not something like a Porsche 911 R. That said, it’s not as bad as many “never buy a new car for any reason ever” financial influencers make it sound. You probably won’t get back every penny if you tried to sell a new car the next day, but you won’t actually lose 30% the moment you drive it off the lot. Unless you’re Edmunds and recently bought a Fisker Ocean for testing, that is.

