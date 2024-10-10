Amazon's second Prime Day was a big success

In This Story AMZN -1.08%

In a significant leap forward for online retail, Amazon’s (AMZN-1.08% ) second Prime Day event has emerged as the company’s largest October shopping event to date, it said in statement on Thursday.



Following closely on the heels of July’s Prime Day, which already set high expectations, this year’s October event saw increased participation among Prime members. More shoppers took advantage of early holiday deals, pushing sales and the number of items sold beyond previous records for October, Amazon said.

During the two-day event, which Amazon branded as “Prime Big Deal Day” and which took place in 19 countries, Prime members worldwide saved over $1 billion across millions of deals, with significant discounts across categories such as electronics, home goods, beauty, and apparel.

Independent sellers, which account for over 60% of sales, also reported record sales during the event, offering discounts on items like blow dryers, electrolyte mix, and mascara.

Amazon, which boasts 180 million Prime members, said that millions of users leaned on Rufus, its generative AI shopping assistant, for personalized deal recommendations and answers to product questions.

Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, stated that the event “marked a strong start to the holiday shopping season.” He added that the company is “excited to deliver for customers this holiday, with compelling selection, value, and convenience.”

Amazon said shoppers can expect more deals leading up to the holidays, including a Holiday Beauty Haul, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. To meet demand, the company plans to hire 250,000 seasonal employees. With two Prime Day-events under its belt, Amazon continues to further solidify its position as a leader in the e-commerce landscape.

Earlier this week, the company said it was doubling down on pharmacies with plans to open new pharmacies in 20 cities across the U.S. in 2025. The move aims to give more customers access to same-day delivery for their prescriptions.