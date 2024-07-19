Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Amazon's Prime Day, Dollar General beats Walmart and Target, Bud Light falls: Retail news roundup

Retail

Amazon's Prime Day, Dollar General beats Walmart and Target, Bud Light falls: Retail news roundup

Plus, Amazon wants employees to come to the office — and stay there

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s Prime Day, Dollar General beats Walmart and Target, Bud Light falls: Retail news roundup
Graphic: Images: tigerstrawberry, Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP, William Thomas Cain, Justin Sullivan


U.S. online shoppers doled out $14.2 billion on new electronic items, sprucing up their home, and back-to-school items during Amazon’s Prime Day event this year. That’s not to be confused with Amazon’s ploy to get its employees to stop checking in, grabbing coffee, and swiftly leaving the office.

Speaking of beverages, consumers don’t seem to be so thirsty for Bud Light. The beer brand’s ranking fell to the third spot among U.S. lagers, partly due to a collaboration with a transgender actress and TikTok personality that triggered boycotts from conservatives in 2023.

Plus, Dollar General is seeing a big boost in foot traffic from bargain hunting consumers, so much so that it’s beating superstore retailers like Costco, Target, Walmart.

Meanwhile, Chinese shoppers aren’t so enamored with luxury at the moment. Sales for high-end retailers like Burberry and Hugo Boss are bracing for a slump in sales as its Asia market faces weakening demand for those pricy puffer jackets and handbags, and streetwear brand Supreme has been sold to the eyewear giant that makes Ray-Bans for $1.5 billion in cold hard cash.

Amazon’s Prime Day topped $14.2 billion in U.S. online sales

Amazon's Prime Day topped $14.2 billion in U.S. online sales

Amazon office building and fulfillment center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Amazon office building and fulfillment center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Image: tigerstrawberry (Getty Images)

U.S. shoppers buying items online spent massive amounts of money on new electronic items, sprucing up their home, and back-to-school items this year.

Amazon wants employees to come to the office — and stay there

Amazon wants employees to come to the office — and stay there

Two Amazon employees talk at one of the entrances to the new Amazon headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.
Two Amazon employees talk at one of the entrances to the new Amazon headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.
Image: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP (Getty Images)

Amazon no longer wants its corporate employees to side-step office hours.

The Bud Light boycott knocked it down to America's No. 3 beer brand

The Bud Light boycott knocked it down to America’s No. 3 beer brand

Bud Light’s Bud Knight poses for a photo after handing out Bud Light beer at Chickie’s and Pete’s in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Bud Light’s Bud Knight poses for a photo after handing out Bud Light beer at Chickie’s and Pete’s in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Image: William Thomas Cain (Getty Images)

Bud Light is having a tough time bubbling up since its collaboration with a transgender actress and TikTok personality triggered some conservative customers in 2023, leading to a boycott that the beer brand is still dealing with.

Dollar General is beating Costco, Walmart, and Target in foot traffic

Dollar General is beating Costco, Walmart, and Target in foot traffic

Lays potato chips on display at a Dollar General in Vallejo, California.
Lays potato chips on display at a Dollar General in Vallejo, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Some like it hot, but many shoppers prefer it to be cheap(er). And that’s boosting deep discount retailers like Dollar General. So much so that it’s pushing it past superstores like Costco, Target, and Walmart.

Shoppers are spending more as the summer heats up

Shoppers are spending more as the summer heats up

Joseph Monge collects water bottles at a Sam’s Club just over the border in El Paso, Texas.
Joseph Monge collects water bottles at a Sam’s Club just over the border in El Paso, Texas.
Image: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post (Getty Images)

Consumers aren’t letting pesky inflation keep them from spending this summer, instead they’re splurging on online shopping and food.

Prime Day's online sales topped $7 billion in the U.S. for part one of Amazon's blitz

Prime Day’s online sales topped $7 billion in the U.S. for part one of Amazon’s blitz

Amazon warehouse in Basildon, United Kingdom.
Amazon warehouse in Basildon, United Kingdom.
Image: John Keeble (Getty Images)

Online shoppers in the U.S. are spending a lot of cash on electronics and back-to-school essentials this summer — possibly more than ever. Amazon’s first day of its Prime Day event recorded over $7 billion in online sales.

Amazon's Prime Day could give it a $14 billion boost

Amazon’s Prime Day could give it a $14 billion boost

Amazon on the opening day of a new distribution center in Augny, France.
Amazon on the opening day of a new distribution center in Augny, France.
Image: Sebastien Bozon/AFP (Getty Images)

Amazon’s Prime Day could boost its online sales to a new high this year. Adobe’s initial forecast fell slightly short of the e-commerce giant’s final two-day sales figure.

Burberry stock sinks 16% on an ousted CEO and a warning of low profits

Burberry stock sinks 16% on an ousted CEO and a warning of low profits

Advertising posters for fashion house Burberry high above buildings in Knightsbridge in London, United Kingdom.
Advertising posters for fashion house Burberry high above buildings in Knightsbridge in London, United Kingdom.
Image: Mike Kemp/In Pictures (Getty Images)

British luxury fashion giant Burberry is having a tough time. The coat maker reported “disappointing” results in the luxury market that proved to be “more challenging than expected,” led largely by weak demand from Chinese customers. It also ousted its CEO for a new one.

Hugo Boss stock craters on weak luxury demand in China

Hugo Boss stock craters on weak luxury demand in China

Hugo Boss in Berlin, Germany.
Hugo Boss in Berlin, Germany.
Image: Florian Gaertner/Photothek (Getty Images)

German fashion house Hugo Boss is having a hard time connecting with consumers. Like its luxury confidant Burberry, Hugo Boss is seeing waning demand from Chinese consumers.

Streetwear brand Supreme is being sold to Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica for $1.5 billion in cash

Streetwear brand Supreme is being sold to Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica for $1.5 billion in cash

Rihanna is seen walking in a Supreme hat and bomber jacket in Soho on March 23, 2017 in New York City.
Rihanna is seen walking in a Supreme hat and bomber jacket in Soho on March 23, 2017 in New York City.
Image: Raymond Hall/GC Images (Getty Images)

Eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica has reached an agreement with VF corporation to acquire streetwear brand Supreme for $1.5 billion. The deal, set to close by the end of the year, aims to preserve Supreme’s skateboard and local art legacy.

