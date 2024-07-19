Amazon's Prime Day, Dollar General beats Walmart and Target, Bud Light falls: Retail news roundup

U.S. online shoppers doled out $14.2 billion on new electronic items, sprucing up their home, and back-to-school items during Amazon’s Prime Day event this year. That’s not to be confused with Amazon’s ploy to get its employees to stop checking in, grabbing coffee, and swiftly leaving the office.

Speaking of beverages, consumers don’t seem to be so thirsty for Bud Light. The beer brand’s ranking fell to the third spot among U.S. lagers, partly due to a collaboration with a transgender actress and TikTok personality that triggered boycotts from conservatives in 2023.

Plus, Dollar General is seeing a big boost in foot traffic from bargain hunting consumers, so much so that it’s beating superstore retailers like Costco, Target, Walmart.

Meanwhile, Chinese shoppers aren’t so enamored with luxury at the moment. Sales for high-end retailers like Burberry and Hugo Boss are bracing for a slump in sales as its Asia market faces weakening demand for those pricy puffer jackets and handbags, and streetwear brand Supreme has been sold to the eyewear giant that makes Ray-Bans for $1.5 billion in cold hard cash.