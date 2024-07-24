Amazon Prime Video is getting a new look — and it's designed for indecisive users

In This Story AMZN NFLX DIS PARA

Amazon has started rolling out a new update to its streaming platform Prime Video, aimed to help users quickly find content they actually want to watch.



The e-commerce giant said the new update, which will result in a “simple and intuitive streaming experience,” will become available to all customers around the world in the coming weeks.

The new features include an updated navigation bar and more personalized recommendations powered by generative AI.

The streaming service joins Netflix and Disney+ in revamping their platform’s user experience to boost user engagement.

“We’re always listening to customers and reviewing feedback, and it’s clear that many are in search of a more intuitive streaming experience,” Kam Keshmiri, vice president of Design at Prime Video, said in a press release.

Among Prime Video’s updates are a new navigation bar that will sit on the top off the app and will allow users to toggle between a home page and sections for movies, TV shows, sports, and live TV. Users will also have access to add-on subscriptions to other services like Paramount+ and Max via this bar.

In addition, the company is adding a new Prime tab that will only display content that is available with a Prime subscription. The company’s current app mixes Prime content with shows and movies that only available via rental or digital purchase.

Prime Video will also now feature “Made for You” collections under the “Movies” and “TV Shows” sections of the app that are powered by generative AI.

The update comes after Netflix said in its second quarterly earning report last week that it’s testing a new TV homepage design that would be more intuitive and increase the visibility of titles, synopses, genres, and ratings.

Disney+ is also reportedly working on new features that’ll make it look like a mashup of regular TV and Netflix.