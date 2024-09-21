Amazon's RTO backlash, Nike's CEO switch, and Bill Gates on taxing the rich: Leadership news roundup

Amazon announced Monday that it is ending remote work — much to the dismay of some of its employees.
Online and in internal channels, employees sounded off on CEO Andy Jassy’s mandate that workers return to the office five days a week starting Jan 2, 2025.
Bill Gates says he would raise taxes for about 70% of the wealthiest Americans if he controlled the U.S. tax system.
The former CEO of Microsoft claimed in an episode of his new Netflix series, “What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates,” that the wealthy would “have a third as much under the tax system” that he envisions.
Amazon is ordering workers back to the office five days a week, a bold move that the company said will increase efficiency and improve work culture.
The decision was made much to the dismay of many employees, some of whom called it short-sighted and bad for morale.
There’s no debating that Amazon’s (AMZN) move deviates from industry standards — many of the biggest companies in tech and finance are still operating on hybrid policies, requiring employees to come in a few days a week.
Almost eight in 10 CEOs expect all office workers on hybrid schedules will return to working in person five days a week by 2027.
That statistic comes from KPMG’s 2024 CEO Outlook Survey, which asked 400 US CEOs about the key challenges and opportunities driving business growth today.
Elon Musk has once again proved that some things are better left off of social media.
The billionaire, who owns social media platform X and leads companies including Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX, on Sunday posted some of his thoughts regarding the second attempted assassination of Former President Donald Trump. Musk endorsed the Republican presidential candidate in July after an earlier assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally.
Women have worked up the corporate ranks and increasingly broken into the C-suite over the last decade, according to a new report. But the study by McKinsey and the group Lean In also found that women continue to lag men in both the most senior executive positions and in lower-level managerial ranks.
Neither former President Donald Trump nor Vice President Kamala Harris are what the U.S. needs to succeed, according to billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio.
Former President Donald Trump’s Silicon Valley backers don’t really support his bid for the White House, according to Mark Cuban — they just think they can control him.