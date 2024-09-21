Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Amazon's RTO backlash, Nike's CEO switch, and Bill Gates on taxing the rich: Leadership news roundup

Leadership

Plus, Shark Tank’s newest shark on entrepreneurship, investing, and the hit show’s enduring appeal

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s RTO backlash, Nike&#39;s CEO switch, and Bill Gates on taxing the rich: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Amazon, Alex Wong (Getty Images), Ted Shaffrey (AP), Hinterhaus Productions (Getty Images), Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company (Getty Images), Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images), David Berding (Getty Images), Image: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), NoSystem images (Getty Images), JONAS ROOSENS/Belga/AFP (Getty Images)
Amazon employees are furious about the end of remote work: ‘Rather go back to school’

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s RTO backlash, Nike&#39;s CEO switch, and Bill Gates on taxing the rich: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Amazon

Amazon announced Monday that it is ending remote work — much to the dismay of some of its employees.

Online and in internal channels, employees sounded off on CEO Andy Jassy’s mandate that workers return to the office five days a week starting Jan 2, 2025.

Bill Gates would like to make rich people a lot less rich

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s RTO backlash, Nike&#39;s CEO switch, and Bill Gates on taxing the rich: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Bill Gates says he would raise taxes for about 70% of the wealthiest Americans if he controlled the U.S. tax system.

The former CEO of Microsoft claimed in an episode of his new Netflix series, “What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates,that the wealthy would “have a third as much under the tax system” that he envisions.

Amazon and 5 other major companies that have ditched remote work

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s RTO backlash, Nike&#39;s CEO switch, and Bill Gates on taxing the rich: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Ted Shaffrey (AP)

Amazon is ordering workers back to the office five days a week, a bold move that the company said will increase efficiency and improve work culture.

The decision was made much to the dismay of many employees, some of whom called it short-sighted and bad for morale.

There’s no debating that Amazon’s (AMZN) move deviates from industry standards — many of the biggest companies in tech and finance are still operating on hybrid policies, requiring employees to come in a few days a week.

Most CEOs expect workers to be back in the office 5 days a week in a few years

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s RTO backlash, Nike&#39;s CEO switch, and Bill Gates on taxing the rich: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Hinterhaus Productions (Getty Images)

Almost eight in 10 CEOs expect all office workers on hybrid schedules will return to working in person five days a week by 2027.

That statistic comes from KPMG’s 2024 CEO Outlook Survey, which asked 400 US CEOs about the key challenges and opportunities driving business growth today.

Elon Musk’s post about the Trump assassination attempt is condemned as ‘appalling and indefensible’

Image: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

Elon Musk has once again proved that some things are better left off of social media.

The billionaire, who owns social media platform X and leads companies including Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX, on Sunday posted some of his thoughts regarding the second attempted assassination of Former President Donald Trump. Musk endorsed the Republican presidential candidate in July after an earlier assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally.

Shark Tank’s newest shark on entrepreneurship, investing, and the hit show’s enduring appeal

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s RTO backlash, Nike&#39;s CEO switch, and Bill Gates on taxing the rich: Leadership news roundup
Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company (Getty Images)

Daniel Lubetzky, the entrepreneur behind Kind Bars, will join the panel of investors on the ABC (DIS) series Shark Tank – as the first new, regular Shark in more than a decade, the network announced on Wednesday.

Women are making big C-suite gains, study says — but there’s a catch

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s RTO backlash, Nike&#39;s CEO switch, and Bill Gates on taxing the rich: Leadership news roundup
Image: NoSystem images (Getty Images)

Women have worked up the corporate ranks and increasingly broken into the C-suite over the last decade, according to a new report. But the study by McKinsey and the group Lean In also found that women continue to lag men in both the most senior executive positions and in lower-level managerial ranks.

Nike’s CEO is leaving — and its next chief is coming out of retirement

Image: JONAS ROOSENS/Belga/AFP (Getty Images)

A leadership change is underway at Nike (NKE) as current CEO John Donahoe steps down, and longtime veteran Elliott Hill takes the helm, the company said on Thursday. Shares of Nike jumped by over 7% in after-hours trading following the announcement.

Ray Dalio on Donald Trump vs. Kamala Harris: ‘Neither is what the country needs’

Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

Neither former President Donald Trump nor Vice President Kamala Harris are what the U.S. needs to succeed, according to billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio.

Mark Cuban says Donald Trump’s billionaire tech backers think ‘they can manipulate him’

Photo: David Berding (Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump’s Silicon Valley backers don’t really support his bid for the White House, according to Mark Cuban — they just think they can control him.

