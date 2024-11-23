Apple’s $500 billion bet on America: AI, factories, and thousands of jobs
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The Oura ring, the best Black Friday deals, and the safest states: Business news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

The Oura ring, the best Black Friday deals, and the safest states: Business news roundup

Plus, 2 airlines that could get a big boost from the Spirit bankruptcy

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The Oura ring, the best Black Friday deals, and the safest states: Business news roundup
Image: Oura, Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), THOMAS SAMSON (Getty Images), Susan Walsh (Getty Images), NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images), Photo: Jim Vondruska (Getty Images), Joe Raedle (Getty Images), Kevin Carter (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

The Oura ring will soon help you monitor your blood sugar

The Oura ring will soon help you monitor your blood sugar

The new Oura Ring 4 is available in six colors: brushed silver, gold, rose gold, silver, stealth, and black.
The new Oura Ring 4 is available in six colors: brushed silver, gold, rose gold, silver, stealth, and black.
Image: Oura

Oura smart rings will soon be able to give users deeper insights about their blood sugar levels through a new partnership with Dexcom (DXCM), the maker of the U.S.’s first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Costco is basically giving away a membership with this Black Friday deal

Costco is basically giving away a membership with this Black Friday deal

In an aerial view, a Costco on July 11, 2024 in Richmond, California.
In an aerial view, a Costco on July 11, 2024 in Richmond, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Black Friday is nearly here, and Costco’s latest membership deal could be hard to pass up.

Advertisement

The retailer is offering its Gold Star Membership for just $65. It includes a one year membership plus a $45 Costco Shop Card for use on future purchases.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

The 5 safest states in America — and the 5 most dangerous

The 5 safest states in America — and the 5 most dangerous

Image for article titled The Oura ring, the best Black Friday deals, and the safest states: Business news roundup
Photo: Jim Vondruska (Getty Images)

Safety is about a lot more than just crime rates. Are you safe if your local roads aren’t designed to prevent crashes? If your state lacks emergency preparedness infrastructure should a natural disaster strike? If there isn’t a robust safety net to ensure that your family won’t be out on the street if times get tough?

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Amazon, Walmart, and Target’s top 10 Black Friday deals

Amazon, Walmart, and Target’s top 10 Black Friday deals

Image for article titled The Oura ring, the best Black Friday deals, and the safest states: Business news roundup
Image: THOMAS SAMSON (Getty Images)

Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), and Target (TGT) are racing to capture the attention – and wallets – of budget-conscious shoppers as Black Friday and Cyber Monday quickly approach.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Top FDA vaccine official says RFK Jr. nomination is a chance for scientists to make the case for vaccines

Top FDA vaccine official says RFK Jr. nomination is a chance for scientists to make the case for vaccines

Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Peter Marks, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal coronavirus response on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 18, 2021.
Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Peter Marks, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal coronavirus response on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, March 18, 2021.
Image: Susan Walsh (Getty Images)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) head of vaccine safety says that President-elect Donald Trump’s embrace of vaccine skeptics could be an opportunity for the science community to teach the public about the value of these life-saving drugs. However, if these efforts fail it could lead to “natural consequences.”

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

2 airlines that could get a big boost from the Spirit bankruptcy, according to Deutsche Bank

2 airlines that could get a big boost from the Spirit bankruptcy, according to Deutsche Bank

A Spirit Airlines plane
A Spirit Airlines plane
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

As the bankruptcy of Spirit Airlines winds its way through the courts, the rest of the industry is likely trying to figure out how the development will affect their own operations. Deutsche Bank (DB) says that two Spirit-familiar names, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) and Frontier Airlines (ULCC), could stand to benefit more than other players in the field.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Spirit Airlines is officially a penny stock

Spirit Airlines is officially a penny stock

A Spirit Airlines plane
A Spirit Airlines plane
Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)

Spirit Airlines (SAVEQ) is enduring another inevitable embarrassment of its recent bankruptcy declaration: Its stock has been delisted by the New York Stock Exchange. Shares, which are practically at zero, will now trade in the “pink sheet” market outside of the major venues.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

A stronger Ozempic is coming. What to know about CagriSema, Novo Nordisk’s new weight loss drug

A stronger Ozempic is coming. What to know about CagriSema, Novo Nordisk’s new weight loss drug

An Ozempic needle injection pen is seen in this illustration photo in Warsaw, Poland on 03 September, 2023.
An Ozempic needle injection pen is seen in this illustration photo in Warsaw, Poland on 03 September, 2023.
Image: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)

Novo Nordisk (NVO) — the company credited with ushering in the current weight-loss drug revolution when it launched its blockbuster diabetes treatment Ozempic in 2017 — is working on its next act, a weight-loss drug called CagriSema

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

How AI investment tools avoid costly hallucinations, according to an exec

How AI investment tools avoid costly hallucinations, according to an exec

How AI investment tools avoid costly hallucinations, according to an exec
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Jan Szilagyi, CEO of Reflexivity, shares how his company’s AI tool Toggle Terminal works within a closed system that provides investors with reliable insights

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

AI can do the work of countless stock market analysts and more, exec says

AI can do the work of countless stock market analysts and more, exec says

AI can do the work of countless stock market analysts and more, exec says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Jan Szilagyi, CEO of Reflexivity, breaks down how artificial intelligence can help investors make even more precise choices at faster speeds

Advertisement

12 / 12