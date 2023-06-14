Advertisement


LGBTQ support among beer brands is still widespread

All US leading light beer brands have a history of supporting LGBTQ rights, often in the form of sponsorship to pride events. Constellation Brands partners with Stonewall Sports, for instance, an organization promoting LGBTQ representation in sports. It was also listed as a top place to work for LGBTQ people several times over the years, and most recently in 2022, scoring 100/100 in workforce protection, inclusive benefits, and inclusive culture, in the Human Rights Campaign’s Equality Index.

Similarly, Molson Coors has sponsored several pride events, and so has Budweiser, also an AB InBev brand. Bud Light is far from being the only ally among beers—in fact, its handling of the Mulvaney boycott drove criticism for not being explicit in its support of the actress or the trans community.

A Mexican beer, number one in the US

While the boycott has had a significant impact in Bud Light’s sales, Modelo’s ascent as America’s top selling beer had been foretold.

Constellation Brands, in fact, was expecting Modelo Especial to become America’s leading beer, although perhaps not quite so soon. “A Mexican beer brand in the United States is the number two beer brand in America. It will be number one in about two, maybe three years,” said Constellation Brands vice president Rene Ramos last year, accepting Sports Business Journal’s sport sponsor of the year award in 2022.

