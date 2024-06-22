An Apple battery breakthrough, Tesla's America, and Fisker fails: Tech news roundup

An Apple battery supplier announced a major breakthrough that could mean a longer battery life for AirPods and Apple Watches.



TDK, the largest maker of smartphone batteries in the world, said Monday that it has successfully developed a material that could be used in a new battery with “significantly higher energy density” than its existing cells. Energy density refers to how much energy a battery can store relative to its size or weight. The material will be used in TDK’s CeraCharge solid-state battery, which it says has an energy density of 1,000 watt-hours per liter — approximately 100 times more than its conventional solid-state battery.

