The problem with the Tesla Cybertruck's bed

It turns out the Tesla Cybertruck’s quoted bed size is a bit of a lie if you actually want to carry anything substantial. Sure, it is technically six feet, one inch long, but an item that big will only fit the bed if it’s less than 6” tall. That’s not ideal if you want to use your Cybertruck for real truck things.

Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50% CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%

TikToker molesrcool posted the discovery to his page that as items get taller, the more unlikely it is that they will fit in the bed of a Cybertruck. It’s all because of the way Tesla designed the rear bulkhead of the truck’s cabin. It cuts into the bed length the higher you go up. That’s not a good piece of engineering, man.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s how the bed sizes stack up, according to molesrcool’s video. The left column is the height of the object, and the right is how long it can be and still fit in the Cybertruck behind the tailgate:

0” - 6’ 1” 4” - 6’ 1” 6” - 5’ 10” 9” - 5’ 8.5” 12” - 5’ 6.5” 15” - 5’ 5.5” 25” - 5’ 5.5” 30” - 4’ 11”

That’s right. If the object you intend to carry is over 30” tall, it can only be 4” 11” because it no longer fits in the bed with the tailgate up. For reference, the Ford Maverick – the smallest truck on sale today in the U.S. – has a bed length only five inches shorter than that, and that truck is nearly two feet shorter in overall length.

Advertisement

You can see the problem from a diagram in the Cybertruck’s owner’s manual. Look how uneven the bulkhead of the cargo bed is in the figure above. Sure, near the floor the length may be 6'1", but that size quickly shrinks. I should also note that the exact dimensions that were mentioned in the video cannot be found in the owner’s manual. It almost looks as if they were deleted from the manual because is molesrcool’s video, they are visible to the right of the figure I included here. Strange.

Advertisement

As molesrcool correctly points out, there’s a very good reason that just about every other truck maker do their best to make their beds a perfect rectangle with a flat back; you can fit more of your stuff in a rectangle than whatever shape the Cybertruck’s bed is. On top of that, other trucks don’t have those very high, sloping walls on either side of their beds that make getting things in and out more difficult.

To be fair, none of this really matters. If I had to hazard a guess, 99.999998 percent of all Cybertruck owners aren’t using their trucks for actual truck stuff, so the fact the bed is a dumb shape isn’t going to impact them. This is just the latest in an ever-increasing series of design blunders that are coming to light in Tesla’s flagship vehicle.

Advertisement

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.