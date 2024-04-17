Innovation Abroad

Apple might start making iPhones in Indonesia, CEO Tim Cook says

Apple's chief executive met with Indonesia's president as the company continues a manufacturing shift away from China

Apple is looking to diversify its manufacturing beyond China, and it’s interested in the country’s neighbors.

Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday, telling reporters after the meeting that the iPhone maker will “look at” bringing manufacturing to the country.

“We talked about the president’s desire to see manufacturing in the country and it’s something that we will look at,” Cook said in remarks reported by CNBC. “I think the investment ability in Indonesia is endless. I think that there’s a lot of great places to invest. And we’re investing. We believe in the country.”

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China’s Foxconn is the largest iPhone manufacturing site in the world, but strict COVID-19 lockdowns caused a large number of workers to leave in November 2022 — disrupting iPhone production. Foxconn workers held violent protests at the factory over pay and working conditions during lockdown. Since then, Apple has made efforts to diversify its supply chain to other factories in China and Taiwan, and is also looking at India and Vietnam.

Apple currently produces 14%, or about 1 in 7, of its iPhones in India, and made $14 billion worth of iPhones in the country last fiscal year, Bloomberg reports.

Earlier this week, Cook met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and said Apple wants to invest in more Vietnamese suppliers.

“Today, Apple announced it will increase spending on suppliers in Vietnam, along with new progress in an initiative to support clean water for local schools,” Apple said in a statement reported  by Reuters.

Foxconn expanded its investment in Vietnam last year with $300 million.