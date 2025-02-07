Aptiv PLC (APTV) reports earnings

In This Story APTV

Aptiv PLC (APTV) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details Aptiv's reorganization transaction, which established Aptiv Holdings Limited as a new publicly-listed Jersey parent company, resident for tax purposes in Switzerland.

Net sales for 2024 were $19.7 billion, a decrease of 2% from 2023, attributed to a decline in global automotive production.

Cost of sales decreased by $610 million, resulting in a gross margin of 18.8%, up from 17.2% in the previous year.

Operating income increased to $1.8 billion, with restructuring charges totaling $193 million for the year.

Interest expense rose to $337 million, reflecting new debt issuances and refinancing activities.

A net gain of $605 million was recorded from equity method transactions, primarily due to restructuring of the Motional joint venture.

The effective tax rate was 10%, impacted by intercompany reorganizations and the Motional transactions.

Net income attributable to Aptiv was $1.8 billion, down from $2.9 billion in 2023, with diluted earnings per share of $6.96.

Aptiv announced plans to spin off its Electrical Distribution Systems business by March 31, 2026.

The company repurchased $4.1 billion of ordinary shares in 2024 and plans to continue share repurchases under its current program.

Aptiv's liquidity remains strong with $1.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents and access to additional credit facilities.

The company continues to focus on innovation and sustainability, with significant investments in research and development and commitments to reduce its carbon footprint.

