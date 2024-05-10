Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles
Tesla's hiring freeze, Trump vs. Biden on EVs, and Nissan's big profits: Autos news roundup

News

Tesla's hiring freeze, Trump vs. Biden on EVs, and Nissan's big profits: Autos news roundup

Plus, a Hyundai-backed self-driving car startup flounders while a British rival thrives

By
William Gavin
Image for article titled Tesla&#39;s hiring freeze, Trump vs. Biden on EVs, and Nissan&#39;s big profits: Autos news roundup
Graphic: Images: Angela Weiss-Pool, Apu Gomes, Justin Sullivan, Wayve

It’s been another whirlwind of a week at Tesla. The electric vehicle company has continued its sweeping layoffs — both in the U.S. and China — and taken down all but a handful of job postings worldwide. Plus, Elon Musk’s statements about Tesla’s self-driving technology are being investigated by U.S. prosecutors; federal auto safety regulators have also set a July deadline for Tesla to deliver a deluge of information related to the Autopilot driver assistance system.

Wayve, a British self-driving car startup, secured $1 billion in funding from Japan’s Softbank, Microsoft, and Nvidia. On the other side of the pond, Boston-based and Hyundai Motor Co.-backed Motional is delaying the rollout of its own autonomous taxis. And Chinese premium EV brand Zeekr is eyeing a pricy initial public offering, while Nissan touts its success everywhere but in China’s auto market and Tesla’s sales sink.

Former president Donald Trump has also made a major offer to oil executives — raise $1 billion to get him back into the White House and consider President Joe Biden’s pro-EV and environmental policies canceled.

Trump offers to gut Biden’s EV and environmental rules for oil execs’ support

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on May 9, 2024.
Photo: Angela Weiss-Pool (Getty Images)

If there’s one thing everyone in politics can agree on it’s this — everything has a price. And ex-president Donald Trump has reportedly slapped a $1 billion price tag on removing his rival’s pro-electric vehicle and environmental policies.

Tesla is being investigated for securities and wire fraud

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Milken Institute’s Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, on May 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Apu Gomes (Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s comments about Tesla’s self-driving technology have landed him in hot water with the Feds — again. The Department of Justice is reportedly examining whether Musk and Tesla’s comments about the company’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology constitute securities fraud or wire fraud.

Tesla quietly axed thousands of open jobs, pointing to a hiring freeze after Elon Musk’s layoffs

Tesla’s sprawling gigafactory in Fremont, California.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Tesla is a massive company, employing 140,000 people as of late last year. But over the past month, layoffs have torn through the electric vehicle maker — and now a hiring freeze appears to be in effect in North America.

An AI self-driving car startup raised $1 billion from Microsoft, Nvidia, and Softbank

Wayve’s self-driving vehicles have been on the road in the U.K. for years.
Photo: Wayve

Wayve, a British startup developing self-driving vehicles, has made history with the U.K.’s largest-ever fundraising for an artificial intelligence firm.

A Hyundai-backed startup is delaying its driverless taxi ambitions

Motional was founded in 2020 through a joint venture between Hyundai Motor Co. and Aptiv.
Photo: Motional

Hyundai Motor Co. and Aptiv’s self-driving car joint venture is pausing its operations, delaying commercialization plans, and laying off employees, according to the startup’s CEO.

Nissan’s profits surged 92% last year as sales grew in every major market — except China

Nissan has explored a partnership with domestic rival Honda Motor Co. to develop components for electric vehicles.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Nissan Motor Co. had a pretty good fiscal 2023. Sales grew in all but one major market — China, where Nissan has struggled to match local rivals.

A Tesla rival in China is eyeing a $5 billion IPO in the U.S.

Visitors check out a Zeekr 001 in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China, in April 2021. Zeekr has delivered hundreds of thousands of electric vehicles since it began selling the EV in October 2021.
Photo: Sun Yilei (Reuters)

Geely-owned Zeekr has officially moved to land on the New York Stock Exchange after months of discussions, making it the latest Chinese automaker to try and go public in the U.S.

Tesla’s China-made EV sales fell in April as rival BYD grew

Tesla’s electric vehicle sales in China in April sank 18% year-over-year, according to preliminary data released by the China Passenger Car Association.
Tesla’s electric vehicle sales in China in April sank 18% year-over-year, according to preliminary data released by the China Passenger Car Association.

Tesla retained its position as China’s second-largest seller of electric vehicles last month, even as its sales went down in the world’s largest auto market.

Tesla’s fourth straight week of layoffs accelerates in China

Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai is its largest producer of electric vehicles.
Photo: Xialou Chu (Getty Images)

Tesla’s sweeping layoffs are reportedly escalating at the electric vehicle maker’s plant in Shanghai.

Tesla has a deadline to answer questions about its Autopilot recall — or face up to $135 million in fines

Tesla recalled more than 2 million vehicles — nearly its entire U.S. fleet — in December 2023.
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Tesla has less than two months to respond to inquires from U.S. auto safety regulators about its December recall of more than 2 million electric vehicles.

‘Elon Musk has let us down’: Tesla enters its fourth week of layoffs

Tesla began laying off workers on April 15, citing a need to lower costs.
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s “absolutely hardcore” layoffs won’t stop coming as Tesla employees announce their terminations on social media.

