Tesla's hiring freeze, Trump vs. Biden on EVs, and Nissan's big profits: Autos news roundup

It’s been another whirlwind of a week at Tesla. The electric vehicle company has continued its sweeping layoffs — both in the U.S. and China — and taken down all but a handful of job postings worldwide. Plus, Elon Musk’s statements about Tesla’s self-driving technology are being investigated by U.S. prosecutors; federal auto safety regulators have also set a July deadline for Tesla to deliver a deluge of information related to the Autopilot driver assistance system.

Wayve, a British self-driving car startup, secured $1 billion in funding from Japan’s Softbank, Microsoft, and Nvidia. On the other side of the pond, Boston-based and Hyundai Motor Co.-backed Motional is delaying the rollout of its own autonomous taxis. And Chinese premium EV brand Zeekr is eyeing a pricy initial public offering, while Nissan touts its success everywhere but in China’s auto market and Tesla’s sales sink.

Former president Donald Trump has also made a major offer to oil executives — raise $1 billion to get him back into the White House and consider President Joe Biden’s pro-EV and environmental policies canceled.