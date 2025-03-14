Astrana Health Inc. (ASTH) reports earnings

In This Story ASTH 0.00%

Astrana Health Inc. (ASTH0.00% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports total revenue of $2,034.5 million for 2024, a 47% increase from $1,386.7 million in 2023. This growth was primarily driven by acquisitions and increased enrollment in full-risk plans.

Operating expenses for the year totaled $1,945.2 million, up from $1,302.0 million in 2023, with significant increases in cost of services and general administrative expenses.

Net income attributable to Astrana Health was $43.1 million, a decrease from $60.7 million in 2023, primarily due to increased interest expenses and income attributable to non-controlling interests.

Astrana Health reported Adjusted EBITDA of $170.4 million, a 16% increase from $146.6 million in the previous year, reflecting improved operational performance.

The company managed care for approximately 1.1 million patients as of December 31, 2024, through its network of risk-bearing organizations and affiliated physician groups.

Astrana Health's Care Partners segment saw a revenue increase to $1,949.0 million, driven by acquisitions and new full-risk contracts.

The Care Delivery segment reported revenue of $136.7 million, with a slight decrease in operating income due to expenses related to new clinic locations.

The Care Enablement segment's revenue was $155.4 million, with a minor decrease in operating income due to increased personnel costs.

Astrana Health's financial position includes cash and cash equivalents of $288.5 million and total assets of $1,354.9 million as of December 31, 2024.

The company entered into a Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement in February 2025, providing a $1,295.0 million credit facility to support future acquisitions and operations.

Astrana Health continues to focus on expanding its provider network and enhancing its integrated healthcare delivery platform to support value-based care initiatives.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Astrana Health Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 14, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.