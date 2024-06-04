AT&T is having another outage

In This Story T +0.88%

AT&T is having another nationwide issue that’s preventing customers from completing calls between carriers, an AT&T spokesperson said in an email to Quartz.

“The carriers are working as quickly as possible to diagnose and resolve the issue,” the spokesperson said. Calls between AT&T customers and 911 calls are not being impacted, they added.

The glitch was first reported around 1:00 p.m. ET and has steadily climbed since then, according to Downdetector, a platform that provides real-time service data. Most of the reported problems (90%) have been linked to mobile phones, the platform found, noting that some of the cities impacted include New York, Chicago, Dallas, and Philadelphia.

Back in February, the company, which serves millions of customers and businesses, had a similar nationwide outage — which it reimbursed customers $5 for.

At around 8 p.m. ET, an AT&T spokesperson said that the interoperability issue between carriers had been resolved, noting that the company worked with the other carriers to find a solution.