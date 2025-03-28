Earnings Snapshots

Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (AGH) reports earnings

The report was filed on March 28, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
AGH-8.49%

Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (AGH-8.49%) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Suggested Reading

Bill Gates says 2-day work week is coming — thanks to AI
Starbucks sets new speed goals after reports of 30 to 40-minute waits
See inside Jennifer Lopez’s new $17.5 million home
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing details the company's operations, which include the management and operation of two public golf country clubs in Florida. These clubs encompass over 289 acres and offer various amenities including golf courses, clubhouses, and pro shops.

Suggested Reading

Bill Gates says 2-day work week is coming — thanks to AI
Starbucks sets new speed goals after reports of 30 to 40-minute waits
See inside Jennifer Lopez’s new $17.5 million home
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Revenue for the year totaled $3,298,361, a decrease from $3,554,712 in the previous year. This decrease was primarily attributed to a reduction in one-time green fees and associated sales of food, beverage, and merchandise.

Advertisement

Related Content

The FAA is making it harder to track private planes
Tesla, Nvidia lose ground as markets take a tumble on bad economic news

Related Content

The FAA is making it harder to track private planes
Tesla, Nvidia lose ground as markets take a tumble on bad economic news

Operating costs increased to $3,480,393 from $3,301,554, driven by higher golf operating costs and salaries. The company reported a net loss of $183,700, compared to a net income of $386,128 in the prior year.

Advertisement

The company completed its initial public offering (IPO) on February 13, 2025, raising approximately $10.6 million in net proceeds.

Advertisement

Aureus Greenway's business strategy focuses on attracting and retaining customers, enhancing facilities, and expanding through acquisitions.

The company faces risks including severe weather impacts, economic downturns, and competition from other leisure activities. It also relies on a small number of suppliers for operations.

Advertisement

Aureus Greenway's financial position includes $457,142 in cash and cash equivalents, with total assets of $5,211,893 and liabilities of $4,142,429 as of December 31, 2024.

The company is subject to various regulations, including those related to labor, environmental protection, and food and beverage sales.

Advertisement

Aureus Greenway's management team includes CEO ChiPing Cheung and CFO Sam Wai Sing Lui, with a board of directors overseeing corporate governance.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 28, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.