Subaru joins Chrysler and Dodge in recalling cars for airbags issues

Subaru is recalling more than 118,000 sedans and SUVs over faulty sensors that may prevent airbags from deploying during a crash.

The defect affects 2020 through 2022 model year Outback SUVs and Legacy sedans, according to documents made public with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Wednesday. Subaru said 15,609 Legacy cars and 103,114 Outback vehicles may be affected.

During the production process, a sensor in the car’s occupant detection system may have become deformed, Subaru said, which can cause a crack to form in a capacitor and let moisture in. That can result in a short circuit, preventing the front passenger’s airbag from deploying properly in the event of a crash.

The automaker has received 253 warrant claims related to the issue and is not aware of any injuries.

Subaru said it will inform dealers about the issue on Wednesday and notify owners within 60 days. Dealers will repair affected vehicles for free once “sufficient remedy parts” are available.



Stellantis, the company behind Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep, recalled nearly 285,000 model year 2018 through 2021 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 vehicles on March 14. A manufacturing defect in the vehicles’ inflatable curtain inflator may rupture and spew shrapnel, although Stellantis has not received any reports of injuries. Chrysler has also recalled more than 38,100 vehicles in the U.S. over driver’s side airbags that aren’t able to deploy because of a separate issue.

Several other automakers have issued recalls in March and more than 4.1 million vehicles have been recalled by just 12 companies over the past three months. Ford Motor Co., as typical of the U.S. leader in auto recalls, has recalled 2.2 million units, far more than any others, according to the NHTSA.