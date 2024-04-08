Best Buy is reportedly laying off a chunk of its tech support team

Best Buy is making good on its workforce reduction promise.

404 Media, citing former unnamed workers, said the consumer electronics company laid off numerous employees in its Geek Squad unit on Tuesday.

Former employees told the publication they were instructed to stay home that day and wait for a call from their manager.

Best Buy did not respond to a request for comment from Quartz. It remains unclear how many employees were laid off.

In February, the company’s CEO Corie Barry warned that Best Buy would close stores and lay off employees as it looked to find a balance between workers and shifting consumer spending habits. The restructuring initiative also aimed to allocate resources to other areas, including artificial intelligence.

The company’s Geek Squad Agents are considered to be the eyes and ears of its 24/7 customer service line. The unit’s workers repair thousands of products and can also install large appliances, such as TVs and computers.

“It sucks, I spent more than half my life with this company and sacrificed a lot of personal time and experiences just to be let go,” one laid-off anonymous employee told 404 Media, adding that despite the circumstances, “for me it’s for the best.”

Meanwhile, reddit user “Jackman713" posted on the platform’s “r/GeekSquad” subreddit that “Agent #124801 [is] going sleeper after 32 years with BBY and 7 years in the field.”

