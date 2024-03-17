The 5 best iPhone 15 cases right now

When you’ve spent around a grand on the iPhone 15, it’s wise to invest a couple more in its safety. An iPhone case protects it against spillage, abrasive surfaces, and shock. If it doubles as a wallet for housing your cards and cash, that’s even better.



After thorough research, we’ve compiled a list of our top picks for the best iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max cases. Speck’s Presidio ClickLock wins the best overall iPhone 15 case award. We recommend the Mujjo Leather for the best iPhone 15 Pro Max case. If you’re on a budget, the Spigen Magnetic Ultra Hybrid MagFit case is a good choice for the iPhone 15, and Spigen’s Magnetic Tough Armor Case is ideal for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

If you purchase something using our affiliate links, G/O Media may earn a commission.

Best Overall Case — Speck Presidio ClickLock Case

The first case of my first ever touch device, the iPod Touch, was Speck’s. Speck has been in the game for as long as I can remember. For the best overall case, I recommend its Presidio ClickLock case, which retails for $50.



As the name suggests, it features an interlocking click system that ensures that MagSafe accessories are securely connected to your phone. So, apart from attaching magnetically, your MagSafe products (wallet, car vent mount, standing grip) also click into a little slot. This unique feature would be super helpful on bigger phones like the iPhone 15 Pro Max since its heavy weight makes it easier to fall from, for example, your car’s vent.

Best Budget Case — Spigen Magnetic Ultra Hybrid MagFit Case



You can not get a Spigen-quality iPhone 15 case for less than $20. For just $19, this is one of the best budget cases on the market. It has a clear, minimal exterior with magnets on the back to support MagSafe charging. A raised lip surrounds the screen and camera for protection, and the integrated Air Cushion Technology ensures your phone is safe against shock.



Yellowing is often a concern on clear plastic phone cases. This one features blue resin to help fight yellowing. Note that this is specifically an iPhone 15 case and isn’t compatible with the 15 Pro, 15 Plus, or the 15 Pro Max.

Best Wallet Case — Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1

I’ve never been a fan of those adhesive card holders on the back of phone cases. They’re highly unreliable, and often, a quarter of your card sticks out. I’ve had friends experience unfortunate mishaps with them, too.



The Smartish Wallet Slayer is something I’d trust with my cards. The entire rear side is a huge pocket with up to three cards with cash. It’s also privacy-oriented, so your cards stay entirely hidden in public. A built-in spring in the pocket makes it easy to expand it, and a thumb slot on the other end allows you to slide out whatever you want quickly. They’re not joking when they say it’s a wallet slayer.

The only catch is that it’s not MagSafe compatible, about which the company says, “Just plug it in, jeez.”

Best Overall iPhone 15 Pro Max Case — Mujjo Leather Phone Case

This is the kind of premium phone case you’ll get questions about. It’s made from European leather and tanned using a special DriTan process, ensuring the leather doesn’t age too soon since it’s uneven wearing off is a major concern. The bezels are raised to around 1mm to ensure protection against abrasive surfaces, and there’s also an aluminum camera bump around the rear lens. It works with all your MagSafe accessories, too. The Mujjo case’s design and performance justify its steep $60 price.

Best Budget iPhone 15 Pro Max Case — Spigen Magnetic Tough Armor Case

For just $23, this case offers impressive protection. Made from PC, TPU, and Impact Foam, it is best known for its dependability. A quick lesson on materials so you know what you’re spending on PC (polycarbonates) are known for their toughness and strength, and TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) is a common choice due to its resistance to oil, grease, and abrasion.



Since Spigen’s Tough Armor case is specially designed for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it’s also fully compatible with MagSafe accessories. It offers 39% extra magnetism—compared to a regular MagSafe case—for stronger connectivity. The case also sports a built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing.

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.