The best wireless earbuds right now

The best pair of wireless earbuds do more than sound great. They’re supposed to be comfortable, offer intuitive controls that are easy to navigate, sport an efficient mic, and have a battery that lasts sufficiently long. This is just the bare minimum. Features like water and dust resistance, noise cancelation, multi-point connectivity, wireless charging, and mono-listening are also expected on most midrange to high-end buds these days.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Don’t worry if that sounds like a lot to look out for. We’ve compiled a list of the best true wireless earbuds on the market, including something for every user. Whether you’re looking for something for gaming or running, we’ve got you covered.

Advertisement

The editorial staff of Gizmodo independently tests and reviews each product found in our Buyer’s Guides. If you purchase something using our affiliate links, G/O Media may earn a commission. Affiliate linking does not influence our editorial content.

Advertisement

Best Overall True Wireless Earbuds — Sony WF-1000XM5

Advertisement

Sony’s $300—$280 at the time of writing—flagship earbuds, the WF-1000XM5, are some of the best-sounding wireless earbuds we’ve ever tested. Using a new 8.4-millimeter Dynamic Driver X in each bud (the drivers on its predecessors, the WF-1000XM4s, were 6 millimeters in size), the new WF-1000XM5s are a very noticeable step-up in performance, giving your music more presence and oomph, without sounding like the earbuds are being overdriven or pushing the limits of what they’re capable of. Bass hits land harder with more thump in your ear, drums have a more satisfying snap, and all without vocals get lost in the mix. They also offer industry-leading active noise cancellation and impressive adjustable EQ settings. Compared to the WF-1000XM4s, these are “25% smaller and 20% lighter,” which might not sound like much, but at the scale of wireless earbuds, that amount of shrinkage ends up making a world of difference. Read More — Andrew Liszewski

Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds — Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

Advertisement

These are Samsung’s entry-level $100 buds that I’d recommend for their secure fit, simple controls, powerful ANC, and long battery life. They come docked in a small, inconspicuous 40-gram charging case. With a glossy exterior, the case is thankfully not a magnet for fingerprints. The Galaxy Buds FE fit pretty snugly. I wore these buds outside for quite a while, and despite all the movement that I put them through while doing my laundry and groceries, they stayed glued to my ears throughout. Closely related to their snug fit, and probably a consequence, is the fact that they feature great passive noise isolation with the tight seal they form with your ears.

I used these buds in the noisiest settings I could think of and was pleasantly surprised. They did a fantastic job of muting the Laundromat’s dryers and washers, and I was able to enjoy my music without having to tolerate a constant, annoying buzz. The buds did a scarily good job canceling the extremely loud traffic when I walked to the Laundromat, too. Read More — Dua Rashid

Advertisement

Another Great Budget True Wireless Earbuds — OnePlus Buds 3

Advertisement

The OnePlus Buds 3, at $100, check almost all boxes. They’re intuitively designed in terms of controls, offer a battery that lasts longer than a week of typical usage, feature excellent detailed, rich, airy audio, and have the kind of noise cancellation that silences everyone on the Subway. You also get both multi-point connectivity and mono-listening. OnePlus’ newest buds are also IP55 rated against water and dust. This means they are almost completely dustproof and can be exposed to a light shower of water or rain from any angle.

Don’t expect any bells and whistles in terms of design, though. The case is as modest as possible, featuring a plain (boring) fully matte body. The buds are thankfully slightly flashier with a gleaming metallic exterior and long Airpods-style stems. Read More — Dua Rashid

Advertisement

Advertisement

MW09 are Master & Dynamic’s flagship premium buds that cost $349 for the aluminum case and $399 if you opt for the Kevlar fiber case. These buds are so beautiful it hurts. The sapphire glass and aluminum earbud body is well-crafted and robust, offering excellent attention to detail. Navigating the MW09 is also fairly simple, with a big volume rocker on the left bud and a multi-function button on the right that handles everything from playback to calls. The ANC on these buds works well for my daily Subway commute. The loud sound of the engine and the hum of people chit-chatting were all successfully muted. My colleagues chatting right next to me at my workplace were utterly silenced, too.

M&D considerably bumped up the battery life on these buds. We saw 42 hours on the last two models and an impressive 48 hours on these. These are the kind of buds that you get if you have a long commute, travel a lot, or hate being tethered to a socket. For around three to four hours of usage daily, which is pretty standard for most of us, you can easily charge these once every two weeks. You also get wireless charging (yay), which wasn’t offered in its predecessors. Read More — Dua Rashid

Advertisement

Best True Wireless Earbuds for Apple Users — AirPods Pro 2

Advertisement

These buds are a long overdue follow-up to Apple’s original AirPods Pro that carries forward the same design but with improvements in sound quality and battery life. The ANC has also received a massive upgrade and is astoundingly good on these. For the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, Apple has also updated its stem with touch controls, which finally allows you to adjust the volume by simply sliding a finger up and down said stem. The seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem has been further improved with the new H2 chip, making connectivity between these and the iPhone rock solid. Switching between devices, like a MacBook, is also automatic, and even sharing music with a friend’s AirPods is dead easy, which makes these the best wireless earbuds for iPhone users. Read More — Andrew Liszewski

Best True Wireless Earbuds for Android Users — Google Pixel Buds Pro



Advertisement

At $200—reduced to $140 at the time of writing—these are the fourth iteration of the Google Pixel wireless earbuds that finally introduce active noise cancellation and do a great job at tuning out the world around you. They come housed in an utterly cute, pocketable egg-shaped charging case that might become your next fidget toy obsession. You also get decent battery life and excellent sound. With 11-millimeter drivers, some of the largest you’ll find in wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro sounds really, really good. Suppose you’re an Android user on the hunt for a new pair of buds. In that case, the Pixel Buds Pro are an excellent choice and offer Google-centric features like instant access to Google Assistant by just saying “Hey, Google” while paired to an Android device without having to push any buttons. Read More — Andrew Liszewski

Advertisement

Anker’s Soundcore VR P10 is excellent $100—$80 at the time of writing—earbuds that promise faster audio transmission than regular Bluetooth, making them ideal for lag-free wireless gaming. The VR P10 is one of the first audio devices on the market to offer Bluetooth LE with the new LC3 codec. LC3 is only used with the accompanying dongle, while a standard Bluetooth connection will use SBC or AAC codecs. The dongle connection provides clean audio with little noticeable degradation and low latency, which is ideal for gaming. The buds offer an advertised 6-hour runtime, while the case carries a supposed extra 18 hours of charge to give a combined 24-hour battery life. The VR P10 earbuds aren’t delivering killer audio but are delivering killer value. For the price, you effectively get a pair of Bluetooth earbuds and a zero-stutter wireless gaming headset in one. Read More — Mark Knapp

Advertisement

The Bose QuietComfort II buds claim that they feature the world’s best noise cancellation, and it may be right. The ANC on these is out of this world. The reason I can confidently attest to this is that I live right next to a playground that is always populated with dozens of kids, all under the age of 10. The kind of noise isolation that these buds provide is usually only expected from over-the-ear headphones with memory foam earcups. The fact that little silicone tips could manage to do the same is absolutely commendable. You also get a snug fit, decent battery life, a well-designed companion app, intuitive controls that are easy to learn, and the kind of bass that you feel in your chest. Read More — Dua Rashid

Best Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds for Running — Bose Ultra Open



Advertisement

Bose goes off the beaten path with the Ultra Open Earbuds, pushing an innovative, futuristic design and a full, airy soundscape. The buds offer slight durability with nearly 30 hours of battery life (with the charging case) and are incredibly comfortable even after hours of wear. And in terms of design, nothing on the market looks anything like the Ultra Open. The only catch here is that they don’t offer ANC, which is a crime considering their steep $300 price. If you’re looking for a great pair of earbuds that serve clean, powerful audio and don’t need active noise canceling, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are for you. Read More — Sherri Smith

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.