How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 5 biggest challenges facing employers in 2025

About
Workplace

The 5 biggest challenges facing employers in 2025

With rising costs, AI fears, and controversial return-to-office mandates, there's no shortage of difficulties facing employers this year

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 5 biggest challenges facing employers in 2025
Photo: Ferdi Limani / Stringer (Getty Images)

Work is changing more rapidly than anyone might have predicted thanks to a slew of pandemic-era disruptions and the threat of AI.

Advertisement

Amid all the noise, consultants at Korn Ferry tried to find out how employees are faring. It surveyed 15,000 workers across different job roles, age demographics, and industries.

“Common assumptions about work are being rewritten in real time amid perpetual uncertainty and pressure points that are permeating the global workforce,” Lesley Uren, CEO of Korn Ferry (KFY) Consulting, said. “And at the forefront is the shifting dynamics between an organization’s need for growth and stability and employees’ desire for fulfillment and balance in their lives.”

Based on its results, the firm identified the five biggest challenges facing U.S. employers in 2025. Continue reading to see what they found.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 7

Hybrid headaches

Hybrid headaches

Companies are recalling workers to the office left and right, and a majority of employees aren’t pleased about the policy changes. Korn Ferry found that most workers want to be able to work remote at least part of the time, citing desires for flexibility and improved mental health without the headache of commuting.

Advertisement

This dynamic has set up tensions between employers and employees about how their time is best spent — and is likely to worsen as more workers are forced to abandon their hybrid work schedules.

“With flexibility ranking among the top priorities for talent, ignoring these preferences risks losing valuable people to competitors willing to offer the choice,” Korn Ferry said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 7

Missing and overworked managers

Missing and overworked managers

Middle managers are often axed during rounds of layoffs. Among those employees surveyed, 44% reported cutbacks in manager levels at their organizations, which they said creating challenges.

Advertisement

“While leaner structures can boost agility, the absence of these key leaders is creating new challenges, with 40% of U.S. employees saying they feel a lack of direction at work,” Korn Ferry wrote.

Senior executives aren’t immune to the problem either. Korn Ferry found that 72% said “they’re stretched beyond their capabilities, compared to 47% of their global peers” thanks to the cuts.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 7

Salary struggles

Salary struggles

Two-thirds of employees surveyed said they are paid fairly, Korn Ferry found, but that isn’t stopping them from being anxious about compensation. The survey showed that “72% are concerned about cost-of-living expenses outpacing their current salary.”

Advertisement

“Against the backdrop of broader economic fluctuations, employees across the board are prioritizing job security along with compensation when looking for new positions,” the firm said.

With renewed fears around inflation thanks to Trump’s tariffs, workers might be looking for raises that employers won’t want to give.

Still, cash isn’t everything. “Companies that can’t compete on salary aren’t out of the game,” Korn Ferry added. “If they can deliver on these other priorities, they still have powerful cards to play in attracting and keeping talent in an economy that’s squeezing everyone.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 7

Generational tension

Generational tension

Gen Z employees get a bad rap, and Korn Ferry found that the reputation might not be unfounded. That’s because 75% of Gen Z cited “challenges working with other generations due to different communications styles, technology gaps or values,” according to their results.

Advertisement

As the rate of older workers continues to grow, generational tensions might present difficult challenges for employers.

“Gen Z employees are calling for better communication and teamwork training, while only a fraction of baby boomers recognize the same need,” Korn Ferry said. “Technology skills show a similar pattern. Younger workers identify significant digital gaps that most boomers simply don’t see.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 7

AI concerns abound

AI concerns abound

Korn Ferry found that employees are divided about the effects AI will have on their job — but no matter what happens, it is sure to shake things up.

Advertisement

That said, it was often senior executives who expressed more confidence about their company’s AI strategies, with 70% of leaders saying they have an AI strategy, but only 39% of employees agreeing.

And those in the tech industry are particularly worried, with almost three in five fearing their jobs will be replaced by AI in just three years.

Advertisement

7 / 7