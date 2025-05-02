The 5 biggest challenges facing employers in 2025

Work is changing more rapidly than anyone might have predicted thanks to a slew of pandemic-era disruptions and the threat of AI.

Amid all the noise, consultants at Korn Ferry tried to find out how employees are faring. It surveyed 15,000 workers across different job roles, age demographics, and industries.

“Common assumptions about work are being rewritten in real time amid perpetual uncertainty and pressure points that are permeating the global workforce,” Lesley Uren, CEO of Korn Ferry (KFY) Consulting, said. “And at the forefront is the shifting dynamics between an organization’s need for growth and stability and employees’ desire for fulfillment and balance in their lives.”

Based on its results, the firm identified the five biggest challenges facing U.S. employers in 2025. Continue reading to see what they found.