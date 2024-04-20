Bitcoin halving, Trump Media stock falling, and banks rising: Markets news roundup

Trump Media & Technology Group said it will issue millions more shares, sending its stock plunging again.

The company behind former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it is registering the resale of up to almost 21.5 million new shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of warrants, up to about 146 million shares of common stock, and up to about 4 million warrants to purchase common stock. Certain shares held by insiders may still be restricted from trading until the expiration of a lock-up agreement 5-6 months after the date of the IPO.

