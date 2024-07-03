Boeing's 737 Max mess is also a mess for these 10 companies — and they're not airlines

This company, whose job is making bearings that keep machinery and components moving on Boeing aircraft, is getting stuck in the planemaker’s uncertainty.

On a May earnings call, CEO Michael Hartnett said that “we’re just trying to figure out this Boeing thing. We had all of our plans around a different build rate for the shifts. And so now we’re reevaluating those plans and determining what we should bring in in terms of additional business to offset any of the losses. That’s sort of ongoing.”

While speaking to analysts and investors, he wrote off the rest of 2024 while trying to remain optimistic for the future.

“It’s not going to be a normal year – assuming Boeing gets their problems solved and gets to where they need to be like in the upper 50s in terms of 737 rates per year,” he said. “I mean, they’ve got a 10-year backlog on this stuff. So they got to giddy up. So they got to get this problem behind them assuming they get into that kind of a mode again. I don’t think they have a choice, they have to get into that. They have to get this behind them.”