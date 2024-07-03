Boeing's 737 Max mess is also a mess for these 10 companies — and they're not airlines

Boeing is reeling after a door plug fell off one of its 737 Max 9 planes mid-flight this January. Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are breathing down its neck. The Justice Department is weighing criminal charges for quality control promises it said the planemaker has broken. Its stock is down more than 30% for the year as deliveries slow down and investors worry about the company’s future.
But it’s not the only company dealing with the fallout from its latest safety scandal. Though airlines have been fairly vocal about their problems with Boeing, there’s also a flock of suppliers upstream from its airplanes who are possibly more confused while they wait for their big customer to figure itself out.
See what problems Boeing is causing for other companies in the airplane building industry.