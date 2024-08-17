Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Boeing vs. Airbus, fake parking tickets, China's solar power: Business news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

Boeing vs. Airbus, fake parking tickets, China's solar power: Business news roundup

Plus, Biden sets his sights on tumor-removal — and forks over $150 million in funding

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Boeing vs. Airbus, fake parking tickets, China&#39;s solar power: Business news roundup
Photo: eyfoto (Getty Images), Andrew Harnik (Getty Images), National Transportation Safety Board (Getty Images), Joe Raedle (Getty Images), VGC (Getty Images), Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images (Getty Images), Image: Mandel Ngan (Getty Images), Saint/ TikTok (Fair Use)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 11

Bank accounts are being emptied thanks to scammers using fake parking tickets

Bank accounts are being emptied thanks to scammers using fake parking tickets

A parking ticket placed on a windshield
Photo: eyfoto (Getty Images)

Parking tickets are the latest vector for scammers to empty out bank accounts from New York to Southern California. Calgary became the latest North American city to address the growing trend of fake tickets on Tuesday. The Canadian city’s parking authority advised drivers to destroy fake tickets that are cropping on windshields and not to attempt to pay those fines.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 11

Biden sets his sights on tumor-removal — and forks over $150 million in funding

Biden sets his sights on tumor-removal — and forks over $150 million in funding

US President Joe Biden speaks as he welcomes the Texas Rangers to celebrate their 2023 World Series championship in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 8, 2024.
US President Joe Biden speaks as he welcomes the Texas Rangers to celebrate their 2023 World Series championship in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 8, 2024.
Image: Mandel Ngan (Getty Images)

The White House announced Tuesday $150 million in new federal funding for research targeting the development of tumor-removal technologies.

Advertisement

The funding will be awarded by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) to eight research institutions across the country. President Joe Biden established the agency in 2022.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 11

An Alaska Airlines flight attendant was ‘absolutely certain’ there were ‘casualties’ after 737 Max 9 blowout

An Alaska Airlines flight attendant was ‘absolutely certain’ there were ‘casualties’ after 737 Max 9 blowout

A door-sized section near the rear of the Boeing 737-9 MAX plane blew off 10 minutes after Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 took off from Portland, Oregon on January 5 on its way to Ontario, California.
A door-sized section near the rear of the Boeing 737-9 MAX plane blew off 10 minutes after Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 took off from Portland, Oregon on January 5 on its way to Ontario, California.
Photo: National Transportation Safety Board (Getty Images)

A treasure trove of newly-released documents by federal investigators describes the chaotic moments directly after a door plug blowout on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 earlier this year.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 11

JetBlue just unleashed $2.75 billion worth of disappointment

JetBlue just unleashed $2.75 billion worth of disappointment

A JetBlue Airways plane
A JetBlue Airways plane
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) isn’t letting bad credit stop it from loading up on debt. Bloomberg reports that the company is preparing to take on $2.75 billion in new obligations as it continues to chart its course following its abandoned merger with Spirit Airlines.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 11

China added more solar power last year than America has, period

China added more solar power last year than America has, period

Solar panels and wind turbines in China's Hebei Province
Solar panels and wind turbines in China’s Hebei Province
Photo: VGC (Getty Images)

China is lapping the United States when it comes the development of its solar power industry. Semafor reports that the world’s second-largest economy added more sun-driven energy capacity last year than the U.S. has, period.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 11

Airbus is having trouble kicking Boeing while it’s down

Airbus is having trouble kicking Boeing while it’s down

Airbus planes at the International Aerospace Exhibition
Airbus planes at the International Aerospace Exhibition
Photo: Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Airbus (EADSY) is struggling to take full advantage of the mess embroiling Boeing (BA), its biggest rival. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Christian Scherer, the head of the French planemaker’s commercial airliner division, bemoaned his company’s difficulties in overcoming supplier bottlenecks to pump out jets more quickly.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 11

‘Pregnant’ cars blistering in China’s heat aren’t as they appear

‘Pregnant’ cars blistering in China’s heat aren’t as they appear

A photo from a tiktok carousel of a white Audi A3 with a giant bulge in the hood
Image: Saint/ TikTok (Fair Use)

Remember being told that the internet would make our lives easier? I’m going to put on my Maury Povich mask to say the lie detector test determined that was a lie. Now we’re all infinitely connected and constantly contactable by virtually anyone, and deceitful folks can intentionally sensationalize things online to exploit popularity. If you’ve seen the recent viral footage of “pregnant” cars with giant inflated bubbles in China, then you’ve likely fallen prey to a sensationalized fallacy.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 11

Medicare patients could save $1.5 billion on 10 prescription drugs

Medicare patients could save $1.5 billion on 10 prescription drugs

Medicare patients could save $1.5 billion on 10 prescription drugs
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday the lowered prices of the first 10 prescription drugs that underwent Medicare negotiations

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 11

M&M maker Mars is acquiring Pop-Tarts maker Kellanova in one of the biggest deals of the year

M&M maker Mars is acquiring Pop-Tarts maker Kellanova in one of the biggest deals of the year

M&M maker Mars is acquiring Pop-Tarts maker Kellanova in one of the biggest deals of the year
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The sweet-and-salty deal is set to enhance M&M maker Mars’ global snacking portfolio and combine two well-established companies with complementary brands

Advertisement

11 / 11