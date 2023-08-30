Make business better.™️
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Brown-Forman: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.A) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $231 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 48 cents.

The liquor company that makes Jack Daniel's and other brands posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period.

Brown-Forman shares have risen nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

