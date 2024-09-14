Larry Ellison's massive net worth, Huawei’s new smartphone, and the WeWork founder's crypto bust: Business news roundup

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
Business News

A collection of our best posts of the week in business news

Image for article titled Larry Ellison&#39;s massive net worth, Huawei’s new smartphone, and the WeWork founder&#39;s crypto bust: Business news roundup
Photo: Aubrey Gemignani/NASA (Getty Images), Richard Baker/In Pictures (Getty Images), Phillip Faraone (Getty Images), Kevin Frayer (Getty Images), Aubrey Gemignani/NASA (Getty Images), Kelly Sullivan for the WeWork Creator Awards (Getty Images), Chesnot (Getty Images), Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images), Image: Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor (Getty Images)
It’s a good thing NASA sent the Boeing Starliner back to Earth empty because it had even more problems

It’s a good thing NASA sent the Boeing Starliner back to Earth empty because it had even more problems

A photo of Starliner after landing back on Earth.
Back where it belongs.
Photo: Aubrey Gemignani/NASA (Getty Images)

Boeing’s (BA) first foray into manned space flight has been an unmitigated cock up. Starliner launched to the International Space Station with two astronauts onboard in June and landed back on Earth two months later without them after issues were uncovered with the craft. Now, more problems have surfaced during Starliner’s return, reaffirming NASA’s decision not to trust it with the lives of Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams.

The Airbus engine headache is getting bigger and bigger

The Airbus engine headache is getting bigger and bigger

An Airbus A220 with a Pratt & Whitney PW1500G engine
An Airbus A220 with a Pratt & Whitney PW1500G engine
Photo: Richard Baker/In Pictures (Getty Images)

Read more: Airbus wants to do to SpaceX what it did to Boeing

Airbus (EADSY) has been trying to take advantage of Boeing’s (BA) struggles, but instead it keeps running into problems of its own. The Wall Street Journal reports that engines for the company’s smaller A220 models are having durability issues that have kept many of the jets using them on the ground.

Larry Ellison is making so much money from AI that his net worth is approaching Jeff Bezos

Larry Ellison is making so much money from AI that his net worth is approaching Jeff Bezos

close up of Larry Ellison looking to his right and laughing
Oracle co-founder and chairman Larry Ellison at the Rebels With A Cause Gala 2019 on October 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Phillip Faraone (Getty Images)

The artificial intelligence boom has sent some shares and net worths soaring this year, including that of Oracle (ORCL) and its co-founder, Larry Ellison.

Huawei’s new smartphone has more than 3 million preorders as Apple launches its new iPhone

Huawei’s new smartphone has more than 3 million preorders as Apple launches its new iPhone

A man wearing a white t shirt talks on a Huawei mobile phone while waiting in line in front of a Huawei store
People line up to buy or reserve a Mate 60 smartphone and other products outside a Huawei flagship store on September 25, 2023 in Beijing, China.
Photo: Kevin Frayer (Getty Images)

Apple’s (AAPL) main competition in China has over 3 million preorders for its smartphone as the iPhone maker prepares to unveil its latest model.

Huawei’s tri-fold Mate XT smartphone has received over 3.18 million preorders since September 7, according to its website. The Mate XT will be unveiled at an event on Tuesday, Richard Yu, Huawei executive director, said on Weibo.

Read More

An experimental weight loss drug’s side effects have Roche stock tumbling

An experimental weight loss drug’s side effects have Roche stock tumbling

Logo on building exterior at the Silicon Valley headquarters of pharmaceutical company Roche, Santa Clara, California.
Logo on building exterior at the Silicon Valley headquarters of pharmaceutical company Roche, Santa Clara, California.
Image: Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor (Getty Images)

Roche stock slid Monday morning after a conference poster highlighted data regarding the side effects patients experienced during an early-stage trial of its experimental weight loss drug.

Boeing Starliner has been a disaster. Here’s everything that went wrong

Boeing Starliner has been a disaster. Here’s everything that went wrong

This handout image supplied by NASA shows Boeing and NASA teams work around NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test Starliner spacecraft after it landed uncrewed at White Sands Space Harbor, on September 6, 2024 at White Sands, New Mexico.
Photo: Aubrey Gemignani/NASA (Getty Images)

The Boeing Starliner finally plopped down in the New Mexico desert last week after spending three months in orbit. The beleaguered spacecraft suffered technical problems during its rendezvous with the International Space Station. It drastically prolonged the eight-day mission as engineers raced to identify the issue and fix a solution. Despite NASA allowing the Starliner to return, the space agency wasn’t willing to have astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams for their safety.

WeWork founder Adam Neumann is giving investors their money back after his crypto comeback tumbled

WeWork founder Adam Neumann is giving investors their money back after his crypto comeback tumbled

WeWork co-founder and former CEO Adam Neumann in 2018
WeWork co-founder and former CEO Adam Neumann in 2018
Photo: Kelly Sullivan for the WeWork Creator Awards (Getty Images)

Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann’s Flowcarbon — a climate tech startup that aimed to put carbon credits on the blockchain — has reportedly started refunding investors after failing to deliver on its promises.

Airbus wants to do to SpaceX what it did to Boeing

Airbus wants to do to SpaceX what it did to Boeing

The Airbus logo
The Airbus logo
Photo: Chesnot (Getty Images)

Airbus (AIR) really wants to achieve dominance in the space industry the way that it has in the commercial airline industry. Bloomberg reports that CEO Guillaume Faury said that its European Union competitors should consider merging to take on SpaceX the way it took on Boeing (BA).

Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk has an experimental anti-obesity pill with noteworthy early trial results

Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk has an experimental anti-obesity pill with noteworthy early trial results

Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk has an experimental anti-obesity pill with noteworthy early trial results
The pharma giant presented more details of a small trial of its weight loss pill

Boeing says it will listen to machinists more on safety with new union contract

Boeing says it will listen to machinists more on safety with new union contract

The Boeing company logo displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
The Boeing company logo displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Besides a huge 25% pay bump, machinists at Boeing scored another big win in their new union contract. The tentative agreement released by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers shows that the planemaker has promised its workers a seat at the table regarding safety practices.

