Celebrities from around the world are flying into Venice, Italy to celebrate Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos and former broadcast journalist Lauren Sanchez's wedding this weekend.

More than 90 private jets are arriving at airports in Venice, Treviso, and Verona for festivities that are set to begin on Thursday. Some stars are arriving by super yacht. The first few private jets began arriving on Tuesday.

About 200 guests, including Ivanka Trump and some Kardashians, will travel to Bezos and Sanchez’s new wedding venue location in Arsenale. The couple moved their venue site following city-wide protests — partly to do with the environmental impacts of so many private jets flying in — against the event.

Bezos is planning on making donations to local charities, including a donation of one million euros to Corila, a local group that restores Venice's lagoons.

Who’s flying private? Kim Kardashian flew into Venice’s Marco Polo Airport on Thursday in her Gulfstream G650 and Oprah Winfrey flew in on her G700, according to ADS-B Exchange.

Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder and billionaire, flew in on his G650 from Brussels while Kylie Jenner flew in on her Bombardier Global 7500 from Budapest. Eric Schmidt, Google’s former CEO, flew in on his Gulfstream G650.

Other recognizable celebrities, billionaires, and royalty arrived by private jet, including billionaire John Griffin, Queen Rania of Jordan, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, CEO of Endeavor Ari Emanuel and his wife, fashion designer Sarah Staudinger, and Rupert Murdoch’s son James Murdoch, among others.